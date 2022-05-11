Gold medallist Kellie Harrington may not be able to defend her Olympic title at the 2024 Paris Games. Photo: Sportsfile

The long-term future of boxing as an Olympic sport is again under the spotlight.

The International Olympic Committee has strongly criticised the International Boxing Association and its Russian President Umar Kremlev over how it plans to run the Olympic qualifying tournament for the Paris Games in 2024.

In a letter to Kremlev, who is seeking to be re-elected for a four-year term at the IBA Congress in Istanbul this weekend, two high ranking IOC officials pointedly remind him that the IOC’s recognition of the International Boxing Association remains suspended.

Furthermore, boxing is not included in the automatic list of sport for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Despite the information received from the IBA, your public statements and the information you have provided the boxing community, the IOC Executive Board has consistently reiterated that significant concerns remain in each of the key areas of governance, refereeing and judging the financial sustainability of the IBA,” says the letter signed by Páquerette Girard Zappell, the IOC’s Ethics and Compliance Officer and Kit McConnell, the IOC’s Sports Director.

The letter points out that all the other international Sports Federations have established their respective qualifications systems for the Paris Games which are just over two years away.

The IOC again raised concerns about what they describe as the “necessary details of the Paris 2024 boxing qualification system.”

“In addition, we would like to express our specific concern over the possible selection of events that may not provide fair eligibility criteria and create possible discrimination,” the letter read.

“Following a review of your information and observation of recent IBA events, we still have concerns regarding the IBA’s capacity to execute a complex management system of Technical Officials’ management and in particular referees and judges.

“In particular this concern relates to demands of implementing the system in a transparent and credible manner across the wider range of events counting for Olympic ranking points, covering multiple locations and potential simultaneous event dates.

“Therefore, we hereby reiterate our request to receive the full details of your new ranking system, including the calendar. Such details will be paramount for the IOC to assess the effective implementation of the Boxing Qualifications System and again are of vital importance for your boxers and athletes.”

The letter, dated May 10, revealed that the IOC were still awaiting updated documents on referee and judge’s process for the women’s World championships which are currently under way in Istanbul.

A spokesperson for the IBA released an email which Kremlev sent to the IOC in response.

He says the IBA is fully determined to satisfy the IOC concerns.

“Only six months ago, boxers were not even sure if their sport would be on the programme for Paris 2024. With this prospect secured, IBA is working as hard and as fast as we can to complete the vital remaining elements of the Olympic Qualification System,” he wrote.

“To resolve any potential misunderstanding: while the first Olympic Qualification events for boxing would be at least seven months away, IBA very much understands the pressing need to deliver these remaining elements, including the event model, bidding process, calendar and Olympic ranking system.”

Kremlev revealed that the regulations applying to the ongoing Women’s World boxing were altered by a mail vote of the Board of Directors.

“The alterations suspended the use of the bout review process while we concentrate on core elements of R&J (Refereeing and Judging) work,” he said.

Meanwhile, four Irish boxers will be in action in Istanbul today.

Olympians Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke face USA opponents coached by Billy Walsh.

Walsh will meet Amelia Moore in a 57kg bout while O’Rourke, the current European middleweight champion and gold medallist at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria earlier this year, faces Naomi Melissa Graham who has a win under her belt already.

Amy Broadhurst takes on Croatia’s Sara Beram in a light welterweight contest while Carly McNaul faces Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana in a 52kg contest.