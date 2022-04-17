Boxing’s criminal addiction

It took a lot of people to make Daniel Kinahan king fly on the dunghill that is professional boxing.

There were the promoters who cut deals with him, and the broadcasters who negotiated, at whatever remove, with him and the fighters who signed up to be represented by companies linked to him.

All of these people played an important role in his rise. How must they have felt seeing the US Government name him as a major crime boss last week?

Slightly embarrassed perhaps. But hardly surprised. Little of the information divulged at Tuesday’s press conference was news to anyone.

It’s possible these latest revelations will weaken Kinahan’s position in the world of boxing. The alacrity with which leading American promoter Bob Arum disowned him may be a straw in the wind.

On the other hand, many people who do business with Kinahan simply claim that they don’t really do business with him. There are layers dividing the parties which enable them to shelter behind a fig leaf of not particularly plausible deniability.

So perhaps we should give the bodybuilder, actor and boxing hopeful Martyn Ford, pictured arm in arm with Kinahan after they signed a deal a few days before the bombshell announcements, credit for honesty. Describing his new buddy as “the most powerful man in boxing,” Ford said that Kinahan “works with every promoter in the game and literally every fighter in the game told me he was the man I needed to speak to if I wanted to take this seriously.”

Even allowing for the customary hyperbole of the fight game, Ford’s assessment is probably close to the truth. Tyson Fury’s shout out to Kinahan for his role in organising the eventually abortive showdown with Anthony Joshua is merely the most high-profile acknowledgement of the Dubai-based gangster’s role within the sport.

Just last month, World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar was pictured with Kinahan at a fight night in Dubai organised by Probellum, a company allegedly linked to Kinahan. He subsequently wrote on the WBC website that “the work that Probellum is doing, in co-ordination with MTK and Kinahan’s plans, could make Dubai one of the great meccas of boxing in the future.”

Meanwhile, MTK Global, the boxing management company Kinahan founded in 2012, continues to go from strength to strength. The company claims to manage over 300 fighters and announced a move into soccer last year.

MTK says it severed all links with him five years ago, though it subsequently admitted that the founder continued to ‘advise’ some of its fighters. American lawyer Eric Montalvo, currently taking a civil case against MTK for poaching former world super featherweight champion Jojo Diaz from his manager Moses Heredia, says, “It looks like everything MTK related is coming out of Dubai. There’s just no way that Daniel Kinahan can rip his fingerprints off this in my opinion.”

Kinahan’s fingerprints also appear on some well known Irish boxers. On Tuesday the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against the United Arab Emirates company Hoopoe Business Brokers which it says is run by key Kinahan ally Ian Dixon.

Hoopoe describes itself as a sports management company and lists among its clients the former Olympic medallists Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes. Both Conlan and Barnes are also named as MTK Global fighters on that company’s website.

Conlan denies any link to either company and says he wants them to take his name off their websites. Yet if this is a mistake on Hoopoe and MTK Global’s part, you’d wonder why the fighter hadn’t noticed it before now.

Conlan certainly was an MTK fighter for much of his career. So was Barnes, who’s on record as saying that he’d be happy to have Daniel Kinahan sitting in his corner. “People are saying he’s a criminal but he’s been found guilty of nothing,” he declared in 2016.

MTK’s boxers were a lot more bullish about their links with the company back then. When MTK, apparently irked by coverage of Kinahan’s background, announced a year-long media ban in the Republic of Ireland in 2018, Barnes, Conlan and Carl Frampton went along with it and James McClean tweeted his support.

There’s a certain reluctance to look at the implications of Barnes, Conlan and Frampton’s MTK links. It’s easy to rail against foreign promoters and the ‘money men’ at media companies for apparently getting into bed with Kinahan. Criticising three Irish sporting heroes for doing so is a different matter.

This leads to the pretence that certain stars can still be ranked among the good guys despite cosying up to Kinahan. It’s a comforting delusion but an entirely dishonest one. Those involved with MTK and its associates knew what they were doing and who they were involved with.

They’re not children. They took the decision to go with MTK because they thought it made good business sense. Money talked. Boxing’s Kinahan addiction is just a particularly gruesome example of big time sport’s belief in the bottom line.

Something even more sinister might be at play too. For some of those who deal with Kinahan, his organised crime connections may be less an obstacle than another point in his favour.

Gangster worship is, after all, a cultural phenomenon of the age. The three most praised modern TV series, The Sopranos, The Wire and Breaking Bad, indulged in it to varying extents. Plenty of rappers made fortunes hymning the kind of activities carried out in real life by the Kinahan cartel.

There are those who probably find the whiff of sulphur emanating from Daniel Kinahan extremely alluring. A particular kind of stupid young man would get a serious kick out of hanging out with or being represented by a real life mobster who the Americans have compared to the Camorra and the Yakuza. The world of boxing, with all its macho trappings, may be particularly susceptible to this kind of nonsense.

Just after Tuesday’s press conference, world light welterweight champion Josh Taylor tweeted that Kinahan is “a great advisor and doing great things for the sport. I’ve had nothing but good experiences with him.” Last month Sulaiman claimed his pal was the victim of “prejudice”, while two years ago former MTK CEO Sandra Vaughan wondered why the Irish media couldn’t just be “proud” of Danny Boy’s achievements.

The forces of law and order just landed a big blow on Daniel Kinahan. But don’t count him out just yet. He still has plenty of friends in boxing.