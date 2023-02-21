Boxing stays on Paris Olympic programme despite bizarre IBA intervention

An apparent attempt by the International Boxing Association to effectively goad the International Olympic Committee into dropping boxing from the Paris Games has failed.

In a bizarre announcement yesterday the embattled IBA, which has been suspended by the IOC since 2019, announced that it had approved its own ‘qualification system’ for the Paris Games.

The IOC announced last June that the IBA would have no role in either the qualification system for Paris or the tournament itself.

But in a surprise statement issued just before Christmas they said boxing could be dropped from the Paris Games due to governance issues.

They accused the IBA of having ‘no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers’ and only ‘being interested in its own power.’

In this context the IBA’s provocative statement on Monday could be interpreted as an effort to provoke a final backlash from the IOC and persuade them to drop the sport entirely from the Olympic programme.

However, the IOC refused to rise to the bait. A spokesman simply reiterated the factual position.

“As announced by the IOC in June 2022, the IBA will not be involved in Paris 2024’s boxing qualifications and tournament.

“The only valid boxing qualification system for Paris 2024 is one approved by the IOC EB (Executive Board) in September 2022, published and distributed to NOCs (National Olympic Committees) and Boxing National Federations on 6 December 2022.

“Following an investigation and report by the IOC Inquiry Committee in 2019, recognition of the International Boxing Association was suspended by the IOC. The suspension is still in force today,” said the spokesman.

The European leg of the Olympic qualification tournament is due to take place during the European Games in Krakow, Poland, in June.

The IBA said the IOC’s decision to exclude the women’s and men’s World championships from the qualification process was ‘not acceptable’ and ‘against the principles of boxing’.

They stated these tournaments would be the ‘main qualification events’ under their qualification system.

The IBA’s controversial decision to allow Russian and Belarusian boxers fight under their own flag at their two World championships has resulted in a boycott of the event by western countries including Ireland, USA, Canada, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Holland and Poland. Other EU countries are expected to join the boycott.

USA Boxing, which has been to the forefront of the internal opposition to the current leadership of the IBA, accused the world body of attempting to ‘sabotage’ qualification for the Paris Games with their announcement on Monday.

In a letter to members, US Boxing chief executive Mike McAtee described the IBA so-called qualification system as ‘false and misleading’

“USA Boxing condemns in the strongest possible terms this attempt by IBA boxing to confuse boxers from around the world,” according to McAtee.

Meanwhile, in the ring there was mixed fortunes for the Irish squad competing in the prestigious Strandja tournament in Sofia.

There is still a possibility of Ireland’s two top-rated light middleweights, newly crowned Elite champion Dean Walsh and Olympic bronze medal Aidan Walsh, meeting later in the tournament as they both won their opening bouts.

However, there was disappointment for newly-crowned welterweight champion Grainne Walsh who was beaten in the first round by a Polish opponent.

World champion Amy Broadhurst, who is also competing in the 66kg class, won her opening fight against an Indian opponent on a split decision.

Bantamweights Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane both won but in the flyweight category European silver medalist Caitlin Fryers and Carly McNaul were both eliminated. Featherweight Kelsey Leonard also lost.

More than 450 boxers from 40 countries are participating in the week-long tournament.