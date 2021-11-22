Boxing row rumbles on: IABA expulsions the latest salvo in long-running dispute over structures

Twenty-five members of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association were expelled last Tuesday.

It is another episode in a seemingly intractable and exhausting row that has plagued an organisation which ought to be basking in the afterglow of Kellie Harrington’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

As a nation we only truly tune in to amateur boxing during the Olympics. Once Irish boxers bring home medals from the Games — they have secured nine in the last three stagings — nobody bothers too much about what’s happening inside the bowels of the 111-year-old organisation.

The origins of this latest bust-up goes back to an extraordinary general meeting held on July 26, 2008 when by a margin of four votes members accepted a controversial proposal to change the organisational structure of the IABA at the top level.

Up until then the administration of all boxing activities was undertaken by the annually elected officer boards at county and provincial level and a Central Council with the assistance of one full-time staff member.

However, with the then Irish Sports Council committed to pouring thousands of taxpayers’ funds into the organisation in an effort to secure success Olympic success they wanted the IABA to be more business-like and accountable.

Genesis — better known at the time for a root and branch examination of Irish soccer in the wake of the Saipan fiasco in 2002 — were hired to examine how amateur boxing was being run in Ireland. After a six-month review they suggested sweeping reforms, including the abolition of the county and provincial board system to be replaced by a more streamlined administration based on business models.

They also suggested that the sport move its HQ and stadium to a greenfield site at Abbotstown and advised them to explore the commercial possibilities of the National Stadium on Dublin’s South Circular Road.

In the event the IABA only ran with the proposal to create a limited company which necessitated the appointment of a board of directors. Though the plan was adopted at the EGM in 2008 it wasn’t the end of the matter.

The Dublin Boxing Board sought a High Court injunction to halt its implementation. Ultimately they lost their case and there was a sting in the tale. Thirty-one members of the Board were ordered to pay €60,000 in legal costs arising out of their unsuccessful court action. They spent the next few years fundraising to clear the debt.

So, the new structure got off to an inauspicious start. And the level of mistrust between sections of the IABA’s grassroots organisation and the Board — which is made up of elected and appointed members — has grown more over last 13 years.

There are repeated claims that boxing is now effectively controlled by non-elected officials. When the controversy over Billy Walsh’s departure to the US boxing team in 2015 was aired before a Dáil Committee, it was noticeable that the failed negotiations between the IABA and Walsh had been handled by appointed directors and the CEO Fergal Carruth. No directly elected director was involved.

The latest row, which led to officials from Leinster, Connacht and Dublin being banished, has its origins in a decision taken at the 2019 AGM to adopt a new rule book. The chairman of the Board of Directors Ciarán Kirwan told a recent Oireachtas hearing that the new rule book “encompassed the potential appointment of two further elected representatives to the board (of directors).

“That process was conducted and, in accordance with our procedures, the candidates put their names forward went to our HR and nominations committee, but unfortunately they did not reach the criteria were set for those appointments.”

However, other Board members believe that their colleagues essentially dragged their feet on this issue. And they’re at a loss to understand why the selected candidates, one of whom is a former Olympic boxer and another who is a senior elected officer, were not deemed suitable.

The issue has dragged on for 18 months. The Leinster Council upped the ante when withdrawing their support from the Central Council officer board. They contended that the national body, represented on the Board of Directors by the president of the IABA, was not doing enough to get the two new directors elected. The Connacht Council and Dublin Board did likewise.

The row escalated in late August when the Central Council passed a motion to remove certain named individuals from the membership of the IABA, a decision which was endorsed by an independent membership panel.

The issue has become more toxic because five of the 25 expelled members are candidates in the IABA elections, which are ongoing. Their names are already on the ballot with one running for vice-president and the others seeking a place on the executive. Voting by postal ballot was already under way when the suspension bombshell dropped.

It is expected that a test appeal case will be heard by Sport Solution Dispute Ireland. But time is of the essence as the election results are due to be announced at next Sunday’s AGM in Belfast.

A week is a long time in politics, but it is an eternity in the world of the IABA. Almost anything could happen in the next seven days.