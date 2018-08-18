Boxing LIVE: Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes fight for world titles and Tyson Fury continues his return to the ring
It's the biggest fight night in Belfast's history and we'll keep you right up to date with all the big bouts at Windsor Park.
Carl Frampton takes on Australian Luke Jackson to defend his WBO interim World featherweight title. Before that Tyson Fury continues his journey back to the World heavyweight title against Francesco Pianeta and Belfast's own Paddy Barnes fights Cristofer Rosales for his WBC World flyweight crown.
Keep up to date with all the fights right here on our live blog:
Online Editors
