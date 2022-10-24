Boxers must battle to make Paris after historic Euros

Irish Gold medallists from left, Amy Broadhurst, Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke with coach Zaur Antia. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The first European Women’s Boxing Championships were held seven months before the first sanctioned female fight in Ireland on Halloween night, 2001.

Within five years Katie Taylor had become Ireland’s first female European champion. Though she went on to win five more European titles, it took time for her achievements to trickle down.

Claire Grace did win a bronze in 2014 followed by Tina Desmond (2016), Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington (2018) and Amy Broadhurst (2019).

Aoife O’Rourke was the first to emulate Taylor, winning European gold in 2019 when Ireland was ranked fourth.

Since then, Harrington has been crowned Olympic champion, while Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won World titles. So, to paraphrase boxing MC Michael Buffer, Ireland were ready to rumble in Montenegro.

Furthermore, the absence of Russia, who topped the medals table at the previous 12 events, meant the championships were less competitive.

Nonetheless, the scale of Ireland’s achievements is breathtaking.

​For the first time in the 111 history of the IABA, an Irish team at a major championship was first in the medals table with three gold, two silver and two bronze. They pipped Ukraine (three gold, one silver and two bronze).

Broadhurst was named Boxer of the Tournament while it was a breakthrough championship for 22-year-old Caitlin Fryers. The silver medallist is now entitled to Sport Ireland funding.

Ireland also won the Team of the Championship – an award based on the performance of all the boxers. Ireland won 25 of their 32 bouts in Budva earning them 36 points, nine clear of Ukraine.

Nearly two decades after holding an IABA interview panel spellbound in the National Stadium while conducting a training session as part his application for a coaching job with the new High Performance Unit, Georgian native Zaur Antia stood on the top of the podium after a major championship.

This year alone he has guided Irish elite boxers to two World Championship golds, four European golds, three European silvers and two European bronzes. Any further comment is superfluous.

But he would be the first to acknowledge he has excellent material to work with. Since Taylor’s Olympic win in 2012 club coaches have worked tirelessly to raise the standard of female boxing.

In the amateur game everything revolves around the Olympics. In this competition there was a bittersweet element to what happened in Montenegro. Put at its starkest, Ireland has four world-class boxers fighting for two Olympic spots.

And if that wasn’t a big enough problem, two of them are siblings, Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke – the latter missed the Euros due to a thumb injury.

The headline battle is likely to be between Harrington and Broadhurst, who currently boxes at World, European and Commonwealth Games in the non-Olympic light welterweight (63kg) category.

Broadhurst could move up to the 66kg welterweight division, but realistically she will want to drop to Harrington’s 60kg lightweight division, which is her natural weight.

But Ireland can only send one lightweight fighter to the Olympic qualifier in Krakow next June and Harrington is the defending lightweight Olympic champion.

Aoife O’Rourke has won back-to-back European titles at middleweight and fought at 75kg at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, younger sister Lisa is World champion in the non-Olympic light middleweight (71kg) category.

Lisa faces a dilemma – move up to middleweight, where she would have to fight her sister or try and boil down to the 66kg Olympic welterweight category. European silver medallist Desmond, who is now entitled to financial support from Sport Ireland, could also be in the mix.

Antia and his coaching team have big decisions to make. The 2023 Elite National Championships promise to be fascinating – with the women finally taking centre stage.

Meanwhile, a defence of the IBO light-heavyweight title at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Michael Conlan’s December 10 card appears very likely for Padraig McCrory after his stunning win over Leon Bunn in Frankfurt on Saturday.

The popular Belfast man did a number on away soil, dropping the German in rounds two, three and for the final time in the sixth to claim the title, improving his record to 15-0.