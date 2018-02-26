Boxer Scott Westgarth (31) dies following weekend fight
British boxer Scott Westgarth has died in hospital aged 31, after he fell ill following his light-heavyweight fight against Dec Spelman on Saturday night.
Westgarth won the eliminator bout in Doncaster on points, but appeared to be in pain during the post-fight interviews and later collapsed backstage.
He was immediately taken to hospital with a suspected bleed on the brain.
As a result of Westgarth's injuries the rest of the card, which featured former footballer Curtis Woodhouse, was cancelled.
Independent News Service