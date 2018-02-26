Sport Boxing

Monday 26 February 2018

Boxer Scott Westgarth (31) dies following weekend fight

Scott Westgarth

British boxer Scott Westgarth has died in hospital aged 31, after he fell ill following his light-heavyweight fight against Dec Spelman on Saturday night.

Westgarth won the eliminator bout in Doncaster on points, but appeared to be in pain during the post-fight interviews and later collapsed backstage.

He was immediately taken to hospital with a suspected bleed on the brain.

As a result of Westgarth's injuries the rest of the card, which featured former footballer Curtis Woodhouse, was cancelled.

