Boost for future of Olympic boxing as IOC accepts overhaul of qualifying system

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has accepted a controversial proposal to overhaul the qualification system for boxing at the Paris Olympics in just over two and half years’ time.

At an executive meeting in Paris the IOC also approved new weight divisions in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

For the first time ever there will be an equal number of boxers – 124 – in each of the categories, though there will be one more weight division in men – seven compared to six.

Controversially, the men’s iconic middleweight division has been dropped but a new bantamweight division has been added for women.

The new blueprint was drawn up by the beleaguered International Boxing Association (IBA) who are still officially outside the Olympic family and were not allowed to organise the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Games.

The IBA are hailing the decision of the IOC Executive Board to accept their proposal as a significant triumph for them.

They had courted more bad publicity in recent weeks by refusing to cut their links with the giant Russian government owned gas conglomerate Gazprom whose dollars are effectively keeping the organisation afloat.

The IOC will not decide until next year whether the IBA will be allowed to run the tournament in Paris.

But the fact their executive board has accepted the reform proposal is a positive sign that boxing will be staged at the Paris Games regardless of who runs it.

The long-time future of the sport at Olympic level remains in doubt, however.

There are radical changes proposed in the qualification process, including the abolition of the traditional continental Olympic qualification tournaments.

Although the details of the plan have not been released by the IOC or the IBA under the original submission prepared by latter body the qualification process begins on January 1, 2023.

The top eight ranked boxers in each of the 13 Olympic weight categories on December 31, 2003 will qualify for Paris.

Boxers will earn qualification points in a new Golden Belt series being run under the auspices of the IBA in 2023. The number of Golden Belt tournaments which will be run next year, and the number of qualification points awarded at each tournament, has not been published.

The situation is further complicated because the IBA suggests that boxers from two different weight categories can earn qualification points for one of the Olympic weight categories. So, a 54kg boxer could qualify for the 57kg Olympic weight category.

Following the initial allocation of Olympic places there would be a second allocation on March 31, 2024 which would again be based on the ranking system.

However, the then highest ranked boxer – not previously qualified - from each continent (Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Pan America) would be guaranteed a place

The two final spots in each category would be decided at a World Qualification tournament which would be held before May 2024. The two finalists in each category would be allocated an Olympic place.

The agreed weight divisions are:

Women 50kg, 54kg, 60kg, 66k and 75kg.

Men: 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, +92kg.

The good news for Ireland’s current reigning Olympic champion Kellie Harrington is that there is no change to her lightweight category where the weight limit remains at 60kg.