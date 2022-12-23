Bombshell as boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics faces being cancelled after IOC U-turn

Boxing faces being axed from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a bombshell statement, the International Olympic Committee said the ‘cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024’ will now be considered’.

Due to an ongoing row between the IOC and the International Boxing Association, the sport was not included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

But earlier this month, the Executive Board of the IOC reiterated its commitment to include boxing in the Paris Games in less than 20 months, with the tournament being organised – as it was at the Tokyo Games – under the auspices of the IOC.

Last night’s U-turn was prompted by a controversial IBA decision to renew its multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with the Gazprom, the Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation, as well as a threat made by Umar Kremlev, the Russian-born President of IBA, that they would not give permission for its fighters and officials to take part in events they were not involved in.

The IOC responded with, by far, its hardest hitting statement yet on the crisis.

"The recent IBA Congress has shown once more that IBA has no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers, but is only interested in its own power,"

"The decisions and discussions to keep boxers away from the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic Games cannot be understood differently.

"It has also become clear again that IBA wants to distract from its own grave governance issues by pointing to the past, which has been addressed by the IOC already in 2019.

"There is no will to understand the real issues, the contrary: the extension of the sponsorship contract with Gazprom as the sole main sponsor of IBA reinforces the concerns which the IOC has expressed since 2019 over and over again.

"This announcement confirms that IBA will continue to depend on a company which is largely controlled by the Russian government.

"The concerns also include the recent handling of the CAS decision, which did not lead a new Presidential election, but only a vote not to hold an election.

"The IOC will have to take all this into consideration when it takes further decisions, which may - after these latest developments - have to include the cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

There is no mood for compromise on either side. Addressing an IBA Global Boxing Forum in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Kremlev said: "No other organisation should interfere or meddle in the business of our association."

The reality is that Kremlev has the overwhelming support of the majority of the IBA membership, many of whom have no interest in the Olympics as boxers from these states rarely qualify.

A group of countries, including Ireland, other EU states, the UK, the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, formed a group called the Common Cause Alliance earlier this year to oppose to policies of Kremlev.