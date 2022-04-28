Blow for Ireland as Kellie Harrington is ruled out of world championships through injury

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington will not be competing at the women’s world boxing championships next month after the Dubliner picked up an injury at a recent training camp.

While the injury is not long term, Harrington will not be recovered in time to compete at the tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, which starts on May 6.

Ireland are sending a team of nine boxers to the event, including a Tokyo Olympian in Michaela Walsh, a reigning Strandja champion, 2 reigning European U22 champions and 2 reigning Golden Belt champions.

Speaking about her absence, Harrington said: “I’m devastated not to be competing at the worlds. Training was going great, and I know I was the woman to beat in Turkey but timing is everything, and there just isn’t enough time to heal before boxing starts. I have to prioritise my long-term health and fitness. Qualifying for Paris is still the goal. I’ll be rooting for all our Team Ireland boxers at the worlds – it’s a strong, skilful team.”

Ireland head coach, Zaur Antia added: “Kellie was preparing so well for these championships. It is very disappointing that she can’t compete, but Kellie is right – her long-term fitness, and qualifying for Paris are the most important things. She will return home to Dublin to rehab her injury and return to training when she is fit again. We are bringing a talented team of boxers to the Women’s World Championships, and I know every Team Ireland boxer has Kellie’s support.”

Ireland team for world championship:

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway