Bitter boxing row takes another twist as 25 IABA members have expulsion overturned

25 members of the IABA had previously been expelled from the organisation. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s controversial decision to expel 25 high-profile members including officers of the Leinster and Connacht Councils and the Dublin Boxing Board has been overturned on appeal.

The decision was conveyed to the parties this afternoon via email by Sports Disputes Solution Ireland (SDSI) following a verbal hearing.

Following earlier legal submissions, the suspensions had been temporarily lifted pending the outcome of the full hearing.

The work of the SDSI is confidential and those involved in the case are not allowed discuss any aspect of the case including the reasoning behind the decision.

The decision clears the way for the ballots in the election for the officer board and executive of the IABA to proceed.

This was halted late last year as a number of those who had been suspended were seeking election including Tom Ward, a candidate for the vice presidency of the national organisation.

The ruling is the latest twist in a particularly bitter row within the IABA.

Among those suspended was the President of the Leinster IABA Andrew Duncan – who is also a member of the IABA’s board- the Connacht Council’s representative on the board Tom Geraghty, the President of the Dublin board and former long-time secretary of the IABA Art O’Brien and Olympic referee and judge Dermot McDermott.

Two of the IABA’s longest-serving members, Paddy Keogh – who has been synonymous with boxing in Dublin for decades – and former Connacht IABA President Joe Hennigan were also banned.

The 25 had their membership revoked via email last November.

They were informed that a membership panel, comprised of two independent barristers and the governance officer from another national governing body, found on ‘examining the evidence unanimously, to uphold the decisions taken by the IABA Central Council to remove the named individuals from the membership/affiliation of the IABA.”

This issue arose in the wake of a decision by both the Leinster and Connacht Councils and the Dublin Board to withdraw their support from the Central Council officer board over their failure to push through on a rule to elect two new members to the board.

The actions of the three bodies were discussed at a meeting of the Central Council on August 29th 2021 when the council adopted three motions by huge majorities.

A ) A vote of no confidence in the Leinster and Connacht Provincial Councils and the Dublin Board

B) A vote to object to their affiliations

C) A vote to remove certain named individuals from membership of the IABA.

The issue was then referred to the IABA’s Board of Directors. The board convened a membership panel to review the matter and make a final determination as to whether to uphold the decisions of the Central Council.

Having reviewed all the documentation during the course of four meetings, the committee handed down its verdict last November. Now four months later, those verdicts have been overturned.