Billy Joe Saunders fails voluntary drugs test - reports

Billy Joe Saunders has failed a voluntary drugs test ahead of his WBO middleweight title defence against Demetrius Andrade, according to reports.

The English boxer, who last week received a £100k fine over a controversial video in which he was seen offering a woman drugs, tested positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine, according to ESPN.

Saunders is due to fight Andrade in Boston next month but is likely instead to be stripped of his world title.

