Big night for Monaghan’s McKenna brothers as Aaron wins WBC Youth middleweight belt and John continues knockout streak

Aaron McKenna poses for a photo with the WBC Youth World Middleweight Title belt after beating Carlos Gallego Montijo. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Monaghan middleweight Aaron McKenna has been crowned the new WBC Youth middleweight champion of the world.

The 22-year-old Smithborough boxer gave a dominant performance against Mexican Carlos Gallego to secure a shut-out points victory in Crystal Palace, London last night.

“I’m delighted to win my first belt, but I want more of them now,” said McKenna who controlled the eight-round encounter.

It was the seventh Mexican he has fought in his short professional career. Gallego, who had only lost one of his previous nine fights, proved particularly durable. Nonetheless, he was always second best in a one-sided contest and could not counter McKenna’s accurate and frequent shots.

McKenna’s dominance was reflected in the three judges’ scorecards – all of which had the Monaghan rookie winning 80-72 – meaning the Irish fighter, who had plenty of fans from his native county in the crowd, won all eight rounds.

There were times when Gallego appeared on the point of buckling, but he survived.

“The Mexicans are always tough, they’re like the Irish they love to fight and credit to him he stuck in there but thankfully I got my hand raised,” said McKenna who is now unbeaten in 14 contests.

He was due to fight for this World belt four weeks ago, but the contest fell through at the last minute. But this was the perfect Christmas gift for McKenna, who is coached by his father Fergal.

Earlier his older brother Stevie maintained his remarkable knock-out record when he stopped his opponent in the first round.

He too was due to fight for a World youth title in the welterweight division last night, but his Ghanaian opponent was more than a stone overweight and the fight had to be cancelled.

But McKenna took out his revenge on a late replacement Jack Ewbank who was gone after just over a minute.

It was his tenth knock-out win and his seventh inside the first round. Only one of his eleven fights has gone the distance.

“I wanted the IBF welterweight belt but unfortunately my opponent came in came sixteen and a half pounds over the weight.

“We had a late replacement, but I went in there and did my job and got a first-round knock-out again. I’m coming for all the welterweights out there,” said the 24-year-old.

On what is a huge weekend for Irish professional boxing, three-time World amateur silver medallist Joe Ward bids to round-off 2021 with a sixth win on the spin and his fourth this year when he meets American light-heavyweight Britton Norwood (10-3-1) in New York’s Madison Square Garden in the early hours of tomorrow morning.