Big Interview: ‘I sat in a corner and it all got on top of me. I started crying’ - Billy Walsh’s emotional Olympic year

He misses this, the rogues’ cackle eddying through a familiar lounge, the mischief of old voices that keep tugging him back in time.

Billy Walsh sits in Sinnott’s bar on Distillery Road, soaking up the laughter. There is little or no boxing talk here, just as he wants it. Tom Dempsey, Tony ‘Sack’ Walsh and Paul Harrington spin out GAA stories, some real, some apocryphal, some a shaky union of both.

Colorado has been home for nearly six years now, but this is where Walsh drops emotional anchor.

His Wexford accent remains blissfully undiluted by a lifetime’s travel, and so much of who he is can still be traced over his back garden wall into the whitewashed field of Wexford Park. After coming home from Tokyo, Walsh brought US Boxing’s S&C coach, Jose Polanco, to a match between St Anne’s and Naomh Éanna.

“It’s only when you come home, you remember how good it is here,” he says with a rueful smile.

“The craic is just different. Even though I have quite a few good friends now out in Colorado, I miss GAA. I miss talking about how the Harriers and Sarsfields might be getting on. It could be a Junior Z match for all I care, just the craic on the line, everything about it.

“Jose thought the intensity was phenomenal. Couldn’t get over the physicality, the skill. So yeah, of course, I still get homesick. I watch all the games on GAAGO. A few times, I’ve even driven to Denver to watch one in Noel Hickey’s pub, The Celtic on Market Street.

“Just to get out of Colorado and mix with some Irish people…”

Tokyo was his sixth Olympics, but this one left him physically and emotionally ransacked like no other.

The US won four medals (three silvers and a bronze), making it their most successful Games since Atlanta ’96. Ostensibly, a triumph then for their head coach, but losing three finals left a sharp stone in Walsh’s shoe.

“Well, you win a silver, but you lose,” he says. “I know the bosses back in the States are happy. Of the eight men’s weights, we made three finals. But, for me, you can’t be happy when you’re losing, and not getting at least one of them over the line was disappointing.”

The moment he returned to the dressing-room after Richard Torrez Junior’s defeat in the super-heavyweight final, the US campaign was completed. For Walsh, he admits, it was “like letting air out of a balloon”.

For more than a year, they’d tip-toed through the minefield of Covid protocols, training first out of the Hotel Elegante ballroom in Colorado Springs, then a disused Macys in the local Citadel Mall because the Olympic Training Centre remained closed.

Everything seemed ratcheted to a new intensity, specifically last March – when preparing to return from a training camp in Spain, Billy himself tested positive for Covid.

It meant ten days alone in hotel quarantine, during which time he acquired an uncomfortably intimate understanding of what the virus can inflict on a human body.

Just three of the ten US boxers he would subsequently bring to Tokyo were vaccinated, leaving Walsh quietly exasperated.

“I slept,” he says flatly when asked to describe his time essentially under house arrest in Spain. “Didn’t even watch the telly, I was just exhausted. Lovely weather outside, hotel right on the coast, but I couldn’t leave the room. And I didn’t want to.

“It got to the stage where I didn’t know whether it was day or night. I had the curtains pulled. There would be a knock on the door three times a day with food. I’d put the plates back out when I was done, but I wasn’t even hungry. Just forcing myself to eat and to drink water, trying to flush it out of my system.

“To be honest, I felt I didn’t have it that bad, but I slept for days. The worst part of it was the exhaustion. I had no energy to do anything. It might sound strange, but I could actually understand how people were dying from it, just the way it drains you.

“But we couldn’t force the boxers to get vaccinated. It would have been interesting if they made vaccines mandatory for the Games because I’m not sure how many would have gone.”

The slapstick story of his loss to Irish boxing in 2015 after 12 years immersed in the high-performance programme has been exhaustively chronicled.

It’s the story of an organisation (the IABA) trying to play poker with a wretchedly poor hand. Well-trodden territory, he has little appetite in retracing now. And, anyway, old boxing friendships endure.

He enjoyed the daily banter with Zaur Antia and John Conlan at a pre-Olympic training camp in Miyazaki, where the Irish boxers sparred regularly with those of the US, Germany, Holland and France.

The concept of sparring potential opponents was a hard sell for some within the US programme, but Walsh knew the pointlessness of rounds against under-motivated boxers back in Colorado.

In Miyazaki, Duke Ragan first got into a ring with Kurt Walker and the outcome was emphatic. Ragan was one of two US boxers redirected back from the professional ranks by Covid and he was in for a rude awakening.

“Kurt completely outboxed him,” reflects Walsh now. “In pro boxing, everything is done at a slower pace. They would have sparred four or five times in camp, and each time, Duke was getting closer, getting up to the intensity. It was really a mindset. He was in good shape but just wasn’t revving the engine.

“In that weight division, the best in the world are throwing a punch every three seconds. You’re either feinting or punching. One, two, three, you’ve got to do something. Because your opponent is doing something.”

Each day in camp, Conlan and Walsh would barter mischief.

“We got the better of ye today!”

“That’s OK, the battle’s not over yet!”

Of all the things he misses in America, maybe that’s the most enduring. The opportunity to hop balls with people he knows. “It’s nearly expected that you take the p**s out of each other,” he laughs now. “It’s a very unique thing with Ireland, and it’s only when you go away that you get to realise that.

“A few of the coaches who hang around with me in the US sort of get it now, but it took them a hell of a long time to figure out.”

Beneath the banter, however, Walsh stored a silent dread. He makes an admission now about Rio in 2016 that he’s never previously divulged.

Billy was watching on a monitor as Conlan’s son, Michael, was – as we now know – thieved of a medal fight by the dubious judges’ verdict declaring him beaten in the quarter-final against Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin.

US bantamweight Shakur Stevenson was next in the ring, Walsh overseeing his warm-up when the verdict was announced. He’d already made a decision about any prospective Stevenson fight against Conlan.

“I’d been in Michael’s corner for a lot of his successes, Europeans and Worlds,” he says now. “And I was dreading the fact that Shakur, who I hardly knew, would expect me in his corner against Michael.

“In my head, I had a plan of going to the boss and saying, ‘I can’t do this!’ I just felt I couldn’t. I was going to ask not to do the corner, which was probably crazy.

“We were next in the ring after Michael’s fight, I’m watching it in the warm-up area and they announce the verdict. Couldn’t believe it. But I had to keep saying to myself, ‘Get your head back here!’

“I never told anybody that, but I had planned not to do the corner against Michael. It would just be too painful.”

Five years later, that bullet dodged in Rio now came whistling back over his head. Had he considered dodging Ragan’s corner for that featherweight quarter-final against Walker?

“No, I never considered it this time,” he says. “Not at all. This is my team now. It was a different scenario.”

Too much: Billy Walsh planned not to do the US corner against Michael Conlan in Rio before his shock defeat

Too much: Billy Walsh planned not to do the US corner against Michael Conlan in Rio before his shock defeat

That said, it still felt surreal as the boxers and their corner-men lined up, one behind the other, that morning in Tokyo, Walsh doing his damnedest – as ever – to lighten the mood.

A part of him was dying.

He’d brought Walker into Ireland’s high-performance programme as a 17-year-old and still felt a real sense of friendship towards the Lisburn fighter. But Ragan was his man here.

And when a tight verdict went to the American, Walsh admits his emotions were in a tangle.

“I did get very emotional,” he agrees. “Because we’d brought Kurt into that programme with the hope of him winning an Olympic medal. Then I’ve, in some way, sort of prevented that from happening.

“To me, he’d been the shining light of that weight division and I told him that when we embraced at the end. ‘You were the best man in this tournament, you’ve been outstanding’, I told him.

“I was nearly apologising to him.

“And back in the dressing-room, it really hit me. I suppose all the memories of what we’d done together … and now we were after stopping him from achieving his dream. I sat down in a corner and it all kind of got on top of me. I started crying.

“Everybody just left me at it. Nobody came near me. But the following morning at training, Duke – who doesn’t say much at the best of times – came over. ‘Coach, I saw you after my fight and decided to leave you alone,’” he said. “‘Must have been tough. Respect man!’”

Had there maybe been a thread of homesickness in those tears?

“Yeah, there probably was an element of that,” he acknowledges now. “It’s my country. I probably never saw myself in any other country until all that s**t happened.

“You’re obviously very proud of where you’re from and I was well aware of what Kurt had been through to get to those Games. Being in the opposite corner to him is the toughest thing I’ve ever done. To me, that verdict was the toss of a coin.”

Ragan would make it to the Olympic final but, on the eve of that fight, Walsh was given a stark reminder that life for the boxers in his care often run along alien lines to anything he himself grew up with.

A brother of Ragan’s, one of 18 siblings from an assortment of his father’s partners, suffered shocking stab wounds in a street fight. Duke showed his coach a photo of his brother’s wounds.

“He was slit across the stomach, his guts hanging out like offal,” Billy remembers. “This guy is Duke’s closest brother, the one he’d talk to most regularly. So he was awake half the night and there wasn’t a lot we could do. You’re trying to get him to compartmentalise it, but how can he? Obviously, his head’s not going to be in a great place.

“In Ireland, you’re dealing with minor things, really. It sort of escalates by a hundred when you go to the States. Nothing surprises you.”

* * * * *

Walsh describes Tokyo now as “the most intense Games that I’ve ever been to”.

He remembers especially staying back for one afternoon session in which the US had no fighter and sitting almost spellbound at ringside, every fight contested with compelling fury.

“Sometimes you question yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’” he reflects now. “But that day, I remember thinking, ‘Now I know why!’ It was phenomenal. And it just struck me that to be able to beat somebody in that environment ... just in terms of skill and intensity, it was the best I’ve ever seen.

“It’s something we kept preaching to our athletes. That the vast majority leave an Olympics with regrets because people all around you are going to fall apart in that environment. They might medal at a World Championships, but they fall apart at the Olympics because of expectations.

“The same people, the same-sized ring, often the same judges, but, for one reason or another, they just can’t cope.”

All of which feeds his admiration for Kellie Harrington’s gold medal win as a number one seed in the women’s lightweight division.

There were just four contests down for decision in the Kokugikan Arena the day of Harrington’s final against Beatriz Ferreira, two of them involving US fighters. So Billy was in the changing-room area as Harrington prepared to make her entrance.

“I remember Zaur (Antia) was talking to Kellie, so I went over to Bernard (Dunne) and John,” he reflects now.

“’Do you know what day it is today?’” I asked them.

“‘No!’

“I said, ‘It’s August 8, the same day Michael Carruth won his gold medal!’

“‘For f**k’s sake, don’t say that to Kellie!’ says Bernard.

“’No, I’m just telling ye!’ I said, ‘Maybe there’s a bit of a sign here!’

“For some reason, it just hit me. Because I was in Michael’s house that day in ’92. And, of course, Kellie went out then and fought the perfect fight. She did us proud. To be able to produce what she did in that environment when you can feel the weight of the whole country on your back is something incredible.

“And great kudos was due to the coaches because the game-plan was perfect. But then you have to have a boxer able to implement those tactics.”

USA coach Billy Walsh embraces Kurt Walker after the Irish fighter's quarter-final split-decision defeat in Tokyo against American featherweight Duke Ragan SPORTSFILE

USA coach Billy Walsh embraces Kurt Walker after the Irish fighter's quarter-final split-decision defeat in Tokyo against American featherweight Duke Ragan SPORTSFILE

The level of exhaustion that hit Walsh post-Tokyo was, he suspects, linked to the emotional investment of still being the only full-time coach in the US system.

For some within that system, the Olympic journey carried profound challenges.

Torrez Junior, for example, suffered a horrific single-punch knockout at the 2019 World Championships that can still be accessed on YouTube today. The expression on Bakhodir Jalolov’s face as his opponent lies motionless on the canvas is a haunting one.

Torrez had to be stretchered unconscious from the ring, and for Walsh, the minutes that passed without positive updates from the ambulance were terrifying.

“It scares you,” he says flatly. “This bright young man, knocked out cold, strapped onto a stretcher. It was such a relief when we got the word that he was responsive in the ambulance.

“To go from that experience to the Olympic final (where he was bidding to become America’s first super-heavyweight gold medallist since Riddick Bowe in ’88) was incredible. Because the knockout went viral on YouTube and that embarrassed him. He was devastated.

“This 19/20-year-old with lots of followers, this highly educated fella whose parents are both teachers, this part-time magician who listens to classical music … being knocked out like that left him feeling humiliated.

“So I told him how BBC’s Grandstand once opened and closed a programme with me being knocked down in Milton Keynes by a fella from Birkenhead. The biggest sports show on British television. I was mortified after that, ashamed to walk down the main street in Wexford.

“I remember saying to Richard, ‘This isn’t going to define you. What’s going to define you is how you come back from this. You’re going to qualify for the Olympics and you’re going to win a medal. The colour depends on you.’”

That team is history now, all of the US male boxers from Tokyo moving immediately into the pro ranks, though two, Torrez and Keyshawn Davis, are now equivocating after new AIBA president Umar Kremlev proposed a $100,000 purse for gold medallists at the upcoming Worlds, with $50,000 for silver and $30,000 for bronze.

Either way, Walsh must essentially build from scratch again. The wheel keeps turning.