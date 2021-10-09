| 13.9°C Dublin

Big Interview: ‘I sat in a corner and it all got on top of me. I started crying’ - Billy Walsh’s emotional Olympic year

From Tokyo tears to getting Covid, the USA boxing coach had a tumultuous 2021

Former Irish Olympic boxing coach Billy Walsh pictured next to the statue of Commodore John Barry of the US Navy in Wexford town. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Too much: Billy Walsh planned not to do the US corner against Michael Conlan in Rio before his shock defeat Expand
USA coach Billy Walsh embraces Kurt Walker after the Irish fighter&rsquo;s quarter-final split-decision defeat in Tokyo against American featherweight Duke Ragan SPORTSFILE Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

He misses this, the rogues’ cackle eddying through a familiar lounge, the mischief of old voices that keep tugging him back in time.

Billy Walsh sits in Sinnott’s bar on Distillery Road, soaking up the laughter. There is little or no boxing talk here, just as he wants it. Tom Dempsey, Tony ‘Sack’ Walsh and Paul Harrington spin out GAA stories, some real, some apocryphal, some a shaky union of both.

Colorado has been home for nearly six years now, but this is where Walsh drops emotional anchor.

