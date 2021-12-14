Belfast amateur boxer in intensive care after falling ill following Ulster Elite final bout

Newington boxer Stephen McMullan, pictured here in blue, took ill the day after his Ulster Senior Elite final. Photo: Belfast Boxers/Facebook

A Belfast amateur boxer is being treated in intensive care after falling ill in the wake of fighting in the Ulster Elite senor finals late last week.

Heavyweight Stephen McMullan, a member of Newington ABC-Pasty Quinn Boxing gym, lost in the final of the Ulster elites on Thursday night last.

According to a statement from the Irish Athletic Boxing Association, Stephen did not require medical attention during the fight at the Girdwood Community Hub. He left the centre with his coaches.

“Unfortunately, Stephen fell ill at home, and was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday, December 10. IABA understand he is in a serious, but stable condition.

“Ulster Boxing Council is in on-gong contact with Stephen’s family. IABA and the Ulster Boxing Council will continue to provide support to Stephen, his family and his club during this period. Stephen remains in the thoughts of the IABA and every member of Ireland’s boxing family,” said the statement.

His sister Claire posted on Facebook: “It’s gonna be a long road to recovery from him, he’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all family and friends.

"The support means so much and the prayers are amazing. I truly believe they’re helping, thanks for all the messages guys, we do see them,” she wrote.