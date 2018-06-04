Barry McGuigan calls out Katie Taylor by claiming he has a fighter to beat the Bray woman
BARRY McGuigan reckons that his prospect, Chantelle Cameron, would be too strong and relentless for unified WBA/IBF World champion Katie Taylor.
And McGuigan doesn’t believe Taylor has improved as a professional. Unbeaten England-born Cameron is the current IBO lightweight champion. She’s won six fights, four by way of knockout.
One of those wins was a 6th round stoppage of Viviane Obenauf, who went the distance before losing on points to Taylor in Manchester in December 2016.
McGuigan has previously talked up a Taylor versus Cameron fight and predicts that the Northampton puncher would beat the Bray woman.
“Katie has a good chin, I just feel Chantelle will be too strong, too relentless for her,” said McGuigan.
“She’s (Taylor) a better amateur than a professional. I mean this with the greatest respect, but I don’t think she has improved as a professional.”
Online Editors