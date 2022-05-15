At least four Irish fighters to compete for gold medals at World Championships

Ireland will have at least four boxers bidding for bronze medals at the World Championships in Istanbul tomorrow.

Flyweight Carly McNaul and light welterweight Amy Broadhurst both won their respective last 16 contests this afternoon to join light middleweight Lisa O’Rourke and featherweight Michaela Walsh in tomorrow’s medal bouts.

But there was disappointment for Niamh Fay, who was beaten on a split 3-2 decision in her bantamweight contest.

McNaul had a 4-0 majority win over Nikolina Cacic from Croatia while Broadhurst completely dominated her contest against Sezgin Aslahan Mehmedova from Bulgaria, who was forced to stand a standing count in the final round. Not surprisingly, the Irish fighter got the nod from all five ringside judges.

But Fay was on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision against Lacramioara Perijoc from Romania, who survived despite having a point deducted for holding in the second round. Fay was the busier fighter, particularly in the first round, but the judges seem to prefer Perijoc’s cleaner shots. But the decision could have gone either way.

Caitlin Fryers (50kg), Carla McNaul (52kg) and Kacci Rick (66kg) will be in action in 16 contests in this evening’s session.

In Belfast last night, Eric Donovan got back to winning ways, registering a points win over Engel Gomez to improve his record to 15-2. This victory clears the path for him to secure a European title fight before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has reacted to the decision of the International Boxing Association members to re-elect their Russian President Umar Kremlev by acclamation after the only other candidates was removed by an independent vetting panel.

“The events surrounding IBA’s general assembly, in particularly the elections, merit careful analysis and are just reinforcing the questions and doubts around IBA’s governance.

“The various IOC concerns, including the financial dependency on the state-owned company Gazprom, are still not resolved,” said the statement.

The IOC said their executive board ‘will receive an update on the latest developments in IBA’ at a two-day meeting next week.