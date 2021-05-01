| 7.7°C Dublin

As it happened - Katie Taylor improves to 18-0 with win over Natasha Jonas

Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile Expand
Katie Tayloris the undisputed lightweight champion. Photo by Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile Expand

Close

Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Tayloris the undisputed lightweight champion. Photo by Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Tayloris the undisputed lightweight champion. Photo by Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

/

Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Patrick Earley

Katie Taylor's latest fight sees her step into the ring with England's Natasha Jonas. Follow all the action from 9pm.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

A weekly update from our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell along with the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy