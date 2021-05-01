As it happened - Katie Taylor improves to 18-0 with win over Natasha Jonas

Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile
Katie Tayloris the undisputed lightweight champion. Photo by Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile
Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile