'As a kid, I wanted to become Ireland's first black world champion' - Tommy McCarthy close to dream title shot

Tommy McCarthy believes he is within touching distance of a dream World title shot.

However, the Belfast fighter needs to secure the EBU European Cruiserweight title on Saturday night if he is to realise his lifetime ambition.

The former Irish amateur star, who was unlucky to miss out on Olympic qualification for the London Games, challenges Bilal Laggoune from Belgium in Wembley’s SSE Arena.

McCarthy who has won all, but two of his 18 professional fights edged past Italy's Fabio Turchi last October to land the WBC International cruiserweight title. He believes Saturday’s fight comes at the perfect time.



“I’ve been training for a long time and I’ve had a great camp. I feel like he’s made for me. To win this belt will open even more doors for me. The WBC title opened doors; this will put me in the rankings with all the governing bodies.

“Anyone who has come before me and won the EBU Title has usually gone on to fight for a world title. I’m looking at this as a world title eliminator.

"This will probably be the biggest show of the year. It’s live on pay-per-view and topped by two massive names in Oleksandr Uyk and Derek Chisora. For me, the plan is to shine on this show, all eyes will be on me. It will boost my profile and I could become a household name within boxing. It will catapult me to stardom."

McCarthy's career took a huge blow in March 2019 when he was stopped in four rounds by British cruiserweight champion Richard Riakporhe in Peterborough. But the 29-year-old believes that loss was the making of him as a fighter.

"Even when I was at the bottom, I always knew it would turn good because I have the talent.

"I had a terrible loss, an embarrassing loss, and I had to pick myself up from being at an all-time low. After I sat down and did some soul-searching, I phoned Mark (Dunlop) my manager and I said, ‘look, that’s never happening again, so let’s get a fight as soon as possible’.

“It doesn’t feel surreal or anything because I always had faith that it was going to end up this way. I believe that everything happens for a reason. When I was a kid, I wanted to become Ireland’s first black world champion. My main life-long goal is to become a world champion. If the history comes with it, it just makes it sweeter."

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Meanwhile, the US-based global sports streaming network DAZN is now available to subscribers in Ireland. The initial price will be in the region of €2.20 per month . More information is available at www.DAZN.com

The next big fight to feature on DAZN will be the lightweight showdown between American star Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell, who beat Ireland’s John Joe Nevin in the gold medal fight at the London Olympics.

However, DAZN will be unable to screen any of Katie Taylor’s fights which are staged in the UK or Ireland. Sky Sport will continue to have the TV rights for those fights, though DAZN will screen them in the US and elsewhere in the world.

Online Editors