Aoife O'Rourke with her gold medal, left, and Michaela Walsh with her bronze medal at the Nowy Targ Arena during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland has claimed two gold medals on the final day of the European Games in Poland, with boxer Aoife O’Rourke victorious in the 75kg final and kickboxer Amy Wall winning gold in the full contact 60kg event.