Anthony Joshua regains WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after unanimous points win over Andy Ruiz Jr

ANTHONY Joshua reclaimed his mantle as world heavyweight title last night as he outworked and outboxed Andy Ruiz Jnr in a cagey battle in Saudi Arabia.

Without showing any of the flamboyance that allowed Joshua to become the dominant force in boxing until his shock defeat against Ruiz in June, this was a master-class from the Brit as he took his opponent's weapons away from him by fighting at range and clinically picking off the champion with solid jabs.

Joshua looked like a man ready to take care of business as he made his ring walk amid the rain in Ad Diryah, with moisture trickling down in the desert adding to the curious mood surrounding this first world heavyweight title fight in the Middle East.

Champion Ruiz struck a more confident pose as the national anthems rang out, with ring announcer Michael Buffer providing some much needed familiarity to the occasion as he barked out his trademark 'Let's Get Ready to Rumble' rallying cry.

Joshua was edging the first round until a big right hand 20 seconds from the end opened up a big cut on Ruiz's right eye, with blood instantly streaming from Mexican's eye as he returned to his corner after being given a reminder of the threat stood before him.

The plot then took a twist as as Joshua's left eye was cut by what appeared to be a clash of heads, with the Brit appearing to wary of getting too close to the champion as he looked wary of tasting more leather from the only opponent who has beaten him in his career.

Joshua's jab started to have an impact on Ruiz in a fourth round dominated by the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, but it was the Mexican landing a solid right hand at the end of the round that appeared to stiffen the legs of his wary opponent.

While Joshua was fighting primarily with his jab, he was doing enough to pinch rounds as Ruiz struggling to catch an opponent staying out of reach and he was being taunted by the former champion as round seven came to a close.

Joshua was rocked by big Ruiz hooks mid-way through the eighth round and was holding on at the end of a round dominated by the champion, but his inability to land enough shots ultimately decided to the fight.

The weight Ruiz carried into the ring did not help him as he struggled to track down his more mobile opponent and even if the excitement levels rarely lifted above base level, this was a professional job well done as Joshua reclaimed the belts ripped away from him earlier this year.

"I said I didn't want to get too carried away if I won, but it is emotional," said Joshua. "This is about boxing, I am used to knocking people out, but last time I got hurt, so I gave the man his credit, said I would correct myself again, I respect Andy so much.

"The sweet science of this sport is about hitting and not getting hit. Never a change in mentality, you know the saying 'stay hungry, stay humble' - I am hungry and I am humble.

"To Andy Ruiz and his family and team, love and respect and I want to see him in the ring again because he is very talented. l can box but I like to fight. I'm a warrior at heart, and sometimes when you're used to knocking a man out, it can happen to you.

"I'm a man that has made mistakes and when I was on losing path in life, I matured and bounced back. After I took my loss I had to mature as a fighter. Life is in boxing and that is why I love it because they go hand in hand."

Ruiz admitted he was well-beaten and quickly started his campaign for a third fight with Joshua as he stated: "It was his night. I didn't prepare how I should have.

"I gained too much weight. I don't want to give excuses, he won. He boxed me around. If we do a third fight you best believe I'm going to get in shape. I'll be in the best shape of my life.

"I thought I was going to feel stronger. Next fight I'm going to get more prepared. I tried to train myself for this. I was chasing him too much. I was hesitating too much."

The outcome means Joshua will head into 2020 as heavyweight champion of the world all over again and the door to mega-money fights against Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could open up, with Ruiz certain to get another crack at one version of the heavyweight crown in the New Year.

Online Editors