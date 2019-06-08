Another twist in the Katie Taylor saga as Delfine Persoon protest goes public

A formal letter of complaint has been lodged with the World Boxing Council by the Delfine Persoon camp in the wake of the Belgian boxer's controversial defeat to Katie Taylor in her World title fight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

In the immediately aftermath of the contest, Persoon indicated in an interview with the Belgian media she planned to protest the result. The content of a letter which her manager/promoter/trainer Filiep Tampere lodged with the WBC has now been made public.

“I wish to file complaint against the scandalous/outrageous decision taken in the unification female lightweight title for the IBF, WBA, WBO, Ring Magazine and WBC (belts). We do not agreed with the result of the fight. The result was not at all correct. Katie Taylor has certainly not won the fight,” suggests Tampere, who quotes the various ex-boxers such as David Haye, Carl Frock and Carl Frampton who said afterwards that Persoon had won the contest.

Tampere says he is disappointed that there was no judge from the World Boxing Council present at the fight.

“The result is a shame for the sport,” he writes. “We therefore ask to get the chance for a direct rematch for the WBC title. Delfine wants to return her green belt and certainly does not want this WBC belt to be picked up in this way. We hope the WBC will consider to support Delfine Persoon in this matter.”

It remains to be seen what action if any the WBC will take on the foot of Tampere's letter. Interestingly one of the eight Vice-President of the organisation, Rob Logist is from Belgium.

It would be unprecedented for a governing body to order a rematch particularly if one of the boxers involved holds belts sanctioned by other governing bodies. Taylor now has all the world belts in the lightweight division.

However, they could make Persoon the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt which could oblige Taylor to defend the belt or give it up. Timing is crucial here.

While the Taylor camp is willing to grant Persoon a rematch they insist that it will be on their conditions and they are not interested in taking the fight until mid-2020 at the earliest.

Taylor is planning to enrol shortly in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug testing programme and all her future opponents will be expected to enrol as well before getting into the ring with the Bray boxer.

Online Editors