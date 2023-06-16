Andy Lee confirmed as Jason Quigley’s corner-man for MSG fight
Sean McGoldrick
FORMER World middleweight champion Andy Lee will be in Jason Quigley’s corner in Madison Square Garden on Saturday week when the Donegal man bids to upset the odds against Brooklyn native Edgar Berlango.
Andy Lee confirmed as Jason Quigley’s corner-man for MSG fight
