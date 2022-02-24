An already fraught situation for amateur boxing has now worsened due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: PA/Reuters

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have serious repercussions for amateur boxing at international level.

Already threatened with expulsion from the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the sport is facing a new crisis due to the links between its newly named world governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA) and Russia.

The President of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, is a former President of the Russian Boxing Federation and the organisation is effectively being bankrolled by the Russian state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom.

Before Kremlev was elected President in December 2020, the then AIBA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee and banned from running the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Games.

While boxing is included in the programme for the Paris Games, the IBA remain outside the IOC fold. The President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, has said they may be readmitted in 2023 provided a list of conditions concerning governance, finance and judging are fulfilled.

But Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine has complicated the situation further not least because it is likely Gazprom will be hit by western economic sanctions.

Even before Russia’s military action, the IOC had raised concerns over the sponsorship deal. In December, it warned the IBA that it had failed to address issues about the organisation’s finances.

At the time it was stripped of the right to organise the boxing tournament in Tokyo, the then AIBA was believed to be on the brink of bankruptcy.

The new President Umar Kremlev has repeatedly assured members that the financial issues have been resolved as a result of the sponsorship deal with Gazprom.

However, In an interim report to the IOC in December, its ethics officer questioned the nature of the contract between Gazprom and the IBA – details of which have not been revealed. He suggested the IBA was in danger of being overly dependent on the company for its revenue.

The AIBA’s financial situation was a key factor in the IOC’s decision to suspend it as the Olympic governing body for boxing in June 2019 and in leaving the sport off the initial programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"Due to the non-disclosure of the content of the contract with Gazprom, in particular the global amount paid by Gazprom and AIBA’s performance obligations from the contract, it is not clear what the real nature of this contract could be," according to the IOC report

"This also raises questions about how this contract was negotiated and approved by AIBA.

"Already in 2019, AIBA’s financial dependence on consecutive single sources of revenue from external investors was highlighted and defined as one of the causes of its indebtedness.

"The importance of the Gazprom contract, in proportion to the other revenues, may raise the risk of falling into a similar scheme."

It is not clear whether the IOC will retain boxing on the programme for the Paris Games if they decide that the IBA have not adhered to their demands.

However, an already fraught situation for boxing has now worsened due to the overnight invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.