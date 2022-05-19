Amy Broadhurst of Ireland celebrates her victory in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 at the Basaksehir Sports Complex in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by IBA via Sportsfile

Amy Broadhurst has beaten Algeria's Imane Khelif to win the 60-63kg gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

The Dundalk fighter came out on the right side of the judges after the first round but there wasn't a lot in it with Khelif landing a few telling blows.

In the second round, Broadhurst again put her stamp on proceedings and the verdict was a lot more clear-cut in Broadhurst's favour.

Broadhurst again went on the offensive in the third and final round in a bid to see out the bout and claim the coveted gold medal.

Into the final minute, Broadhurst again maintained her offensive to comfortably win the round as cheers of 'ole, ole ole' echoed around the arena.

