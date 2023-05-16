Amy Broadhurst reveals how Katie Taylor ‘revitalised’ her career and why the World champion ‘would die in the ring’
The Dundalk boxer is a World, European and Commonwealth gold medallist – but her career was at its lowest ebb when an unexpected invitation arrived that changed everything
Sean McGoldrick
World, European and Commonwealth gold medallist Amy Broadhurst will have a ringside seat at the 3Arena on Saturday night when Katie Taylor bids to become a two-weight undisputed World professional champion.