Amy Broadhurst guarantees medal as she marches into last four of Strandja tournament

WORLD champion Amy Broadhurst has secured at least a bronze medal at the Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia.

The Dundalk native bounced back after her surprise defeat in the final of the welterweight division at the Irish Elite finals by guaranteeing herself a place on the podium in her new weight division.

