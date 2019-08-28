Amy Broadhurst beats highly-rated Russian to guarantee at least bronze at European Women's Championships

Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst has fashioned a stunning win at the European women’s boxing championships in Madrid defeating highly rated Russian Anastasia Beliakova to guarantee herself a bronze medal at least.

She now faces Finland’s Mika Potkonen in the semi-final on Friday.

The Finnish fighter infamously defeated the then reigning Olympic champion Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Broadhurst’s victory has interesting domestic implications as well.

The Dundalk southpaw only got her opportunity to compete in the lightweight division at the European championship because World champion Kellie Harrington is currently side-lined with a thumb injury which she picked up during her semi-final win at the recent European Union championships.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has brought forward the 2020 Irish Elite championships to later this year in order to finalise their squad for the Olympic qualification tournament which has been provisionally fixed for London next spring.

A showdown between Harrington and Broadhurst at this event would be the biggest ever domestic fight in Irish women’s boxing.

Harrington is on schedule to be fit to defend her World title in the lightweight division at the World championships which are scheduled for Siberia in Russia in early October.

But she now has a serious local rival in Broadhurst who dropped a weight in order to compete in Madrid.

There was no joy, however, for Cork welterweight Tina Desmond who lost her quarter-final belt to Russian fighter Darima Sandakova on a majority 4-1 decision.

