Two Irish boxers, Amy Broadhurst and Tina Desmond, are through to tomorrow’s gold medal contests at the European Elite women’s championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Broadhurst gave another commanding performance in this afternoon’s semi-final to secure a unanimous 5-0 win over Croatia’s Sara Beram.

The victory keeps the Dundalk southpaw on course to compete a hat-trick of World, Commonwealth Games and European championship gold medals win in 2022.

Within five seconds of the opening bell, Broadhurst caught Beram flush with a snappy left which set the pattern for the rest of the round. Beram lacked nothing in effort, but the power and accuracy came from Broadhurst, and she won the round 10-9 across the board.

The exchanges were scrappier in the second but again it was Broadhurst who delivered the more telling punches. All five judges awarded her the round giving her a virtually unassailable two-point advantage on all the cards going into the final stanza.

Broadhurst was on top and when the final bell sounded, she raised her arm knowing she had won. The judges’ decision confirmed this. One judge scored the third round 10-8 as she strolled to a 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26 win.

Cork-born Tina Desmond, who is a serving member of the Garda, has been Ireland’s unsung hero in Budva. She secured her place in the team after World champion Lisa O’Rourke was unable to travel due to a thumb injury.

Now six years after contesting the middleweight semi-final at this level, Desmond will fight in the light middleweight decider tomorrow.

She has been in cracking form through the championships, and she gave another assured performance in today’s semi-final against Italian Melissa Gemini.

She dominated the fight from the opening bell, landing power punches throughout and had her final place wrapped up after six minutes of action, leading 20-18 on all five judges’ cards. Ultimately, she won 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26.

The only downside of the success of Desmond and Broadhurst is that neither of their weights are in the Paris Olympic programme, so they have big decisions to make in the next six months. But for now, they will be concentrating on preparing for tomorrow’s finals.

Earlier, there was bitter disappointment for Tokyo Olympian and Commonwealth Games featherweight champion Michaela Walsh, who lost on a split decision to her long-time nemesis Irma Testa from Italy.

A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games where she beat Walsh in a last 16 contest, Testa uses her height to telling effect, and she was clearly on top in the first round. The round-by-round scores were not shown by the TV producer, but the probability is she took the round on at least four of the judges’ card.

But Walsh turned the fight around in the second stanza. Boxing from a southpaw stance she managed to get close enough to Testa to land scoring punches. Testa’s excellent defensive skills were tested to the limit and at one point she appeared to wobble.

Everything was up for grabs in the last round, and it produced three classic minutes of boxing with both fighters enjoying their moments of dominance. But it was Testa’s hand which was raised in victory by the referee.

Walsh brings home a bronze medal and she now knows she is within touching distance of finally getting the better of the Italian.

In the first fight of the opening session of semi-finals, Westport’s Shannon Sweeney was beaten on a unanimous 5-0 verdict by veteran Bulgarian Sevda Asenova in the 48kg semi-final. The verdict was slightly harsh on Sweeney who looked to be landing the better punches, particularly in the second round but only two of the judges gave her the round.

Asenova’s faster hands, which enabled her to beat Sweeney to the punch throughout the fight, was probably the decisive factor in deciding the contest. Sweeney, of course, was guaranteed a bronze medal regardless of the outcome of the semi-final.