Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke breeze into quarter-finals of European Boxing Championships

World champion Amy Broadhurst and Europe title holder Aoife O’Rourke underlined their pedigree with classy performances today to breeze into Wednesday’s quarter-finals at the European boxing championships in Budva, Montenegro.

In the final bout of the evening, Tina Desmond, who won a European bronze medal as a middleweight in 2016, also reached the last eight in the light middleweight category.

Theirs victories means Ireland will have at least seven boxers involved in bronze medal fights.

Castlerea native Aoife O’Rourke was utterly dominant against Greek middleweight champion Vasiliki Stavridou, who looked out of her depth.

O’Rourke’s speed around the ring was obvious from the start and she consistently punished her opponent with a range of shots.

Her right hand was particularly effective against the Greek who was given a standing count in the third round.

O’Rourke’s superiority was reflected on all five judges’ scorecards as she strolled to a unanimous 5-0 win (30-24, 30-24, 30-25, 30-25, 30-26).

She now meets a Turkish opponent who received a bye to the quarter-finals.

World light welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst was just as dominant against Turkey’s Sema Caliskan in her last 16 clash.

She dominated from the bell, consistently catching her opponent with a variety of shots.

By the third round Caliskan had a bloody nose. Again the outcome was entirely predictable as the Dundalk fighter won 5-0 on scorecards of 30-25, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-27.

Tina Desmond, a member of the Gardai, used her strength and height advantage effectively to overwhelm her Ukrainian opponent Maryna Malovana in her last 16 71kg contest.

Once she found her range with her left hand, Desmond used it effectively and efficiently. She won all three rounds and all five judges’ cards (30-27) for a comfortable win.

But there was no joy, however, for European U-22 champion Niamh Fay who was beaten in her last 16 featherweight contest by Ukrainian Alexandria Kovalchuk.

In a particularly untidy and scrappy contest Fay lacked nothing in endeavour.

But a standing count in the first round and being deducted a point in the second by the referee effectively scuppered her chances. She lost on a unanimous 4-0 decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 28-28)

The other four Irish boxers in medal fights on Wednesday are Carly McNaul, Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington and welterweight Kaci Rock, who received a bye to the last eight.