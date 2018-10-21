Katie Taylor retained her IBF and WBA lightweight titles in the US on Saturday night in a dominant unanimous decision victory over a subdued challenger in Puerto Rican Cindy Serrano.

Amanda Serrano vows to go to 'war' with Katie Taylor after watching her sister being beaten by the 'Irish hero'

And the world champion received a surprise dressing room visit compatriot and UFC star Conor McGregor, who said it had been an 'honour' to see Taylor fight.

The UFC's biggest name, a fortnight after a defeat in Las Vegas to Khabib Nurmagomedov that led to a brawl between teams, added his support to Taylor after her dominant 10-round shutout of Serrano, in which she later admitted to feeling "bored".

"You’re a f---ing animal...”, McGregor mouthed on a video he published on Instagram. “You’re nice as pie but you’re ruthless in there, it’s an honour to see you live. Just keep doing your thing and I’ll have your back, I’ll always back you, whatever you need. It’s an honour for me to see you live, you’re an Irish hero. I’ve a lot of respect for you inside the ring but outside of it too.”

Later, McGregor wrote to his 21million Instagram followers that "this lady epitomises hard work, passion, drive, and laser like focus. A motivating inspiration."

Typically, though, McGregor could not resist laying down a gauntlet to her management team. McGregor earned $100million (£76.5m) last summer for his boxing contest with Floyd Mayweather, and has since been vocal about his financial status and freedom as a fighter and businessman.

"Promoter Eddie Hearn and manager Brian Peters you both better be making sure our champion is looked after and guided fairly and correctly up that money tree as her activity is constant and consistent," he said.

Taylor dominated all ten rounds against Serrano, taking her professional record to 11-0, but admitted that she had become "bored" at the mid-way point by the Puerto Rican's negativity, even holding her hands behind her back to goad her opponent into exchanges.

"She was very, very defensive," said Taylor. "I was expecting a lot more Cindy. It is hard to take someone out when someone is so defensive for the whole 10 rounds. I think she was just there to survive. I got quite bored half way through the fight, actually. She really wasn’t doing much at all. I would actually prefer to be knocked out while giving my all than just survive the 10 rounds."

Taylor now wants to fight Serrano's sister, Amanda, who is a six-weight world champion. "It was a great atmosphere tonight, and it was great to fight one of the Serrano sisters," said Taylor. "The other one - I hope - is on the way some time next year."

"That fight is huge with myself and Amanda, and that’s the fight that everyone wants to see…I think she’s doing everything she can to avoid a fight with me."

However, Amanda Cerrano responded on Twitter: "Congrats to Katie Taylor for her win tonight against my sister Cindy. I hope I get my shot. I promise it will be a toe to toe war. I'm not moving anywhere. Make it happen."

Congrats to @KatieTaylor for her win tonight against my sister Cindy. I Hope I get my shot I Promise it will be a Toe 2 Toe WAR! I’m Not moving nowhere! I think it will be 1 of the Biggest Female fights aside from @Claressashields vs Hammer. @loudibella Please Make It 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G2gHe1x0Xz — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 21, 2018

Online Editors