Amanda Serrano sets up Katie Taylor mega-fight with win over Miriam Gutierrez as Jake Paul knocks Tyron Woodley out

Jake Paul continued his unbeaten boxing run as he stopped Tyron Woodley with a stunning right hand in the sixth round but Irish interest was focussed on the undercard, where Amanda Serrano impressed to set up a 2022 mega-fight with Katie Taylor.

She dominated a brave Miriam Gutierrez from start to finish in a brilliant display, winning via a wide unanimous decision.

That fight with Taylor is now set for spring next year, likely at Madison Square Garden, in what would be the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

The Paul contest had been a fight sorely lacking in any action or quality for the opening five rounds, with both fighters being booed by the crowd as they regularly clinched.

But with the first, and last, big punch of the fight, Paul produced a right hand from nowhere that sent an unconscious Woodley face first to the canvas in sickening fashion.

After an opening two rounds without any real exchanges, Paul faced a potentially dangerous setback in the third round when yet another clinch resulted in a deep cut opening up on his forehead.

The blood streamed down into his eyes and appeared to interfere with his vision, but Woodley did not take the opportunity to jump on his opponent and push the pace.

Paul’s corner did a good job on closing up the cut, and the fight settled back into its initial pattern of clinching and very little in the way of power punches. The referee continued to warn both about the amount of holding.

But that all changed in the sixth round, and in sensational fashion. Paul loaded up the right hand and caught Woodley flush, which knocked the 39-year-old out cold.

After the fight, Paul paid tribute to Woodley for taking the fight on such short notice, after his initial opponent Tommy Fury pulled out of the bout with injury and illness. He indicated he would like to face one of UFC duo Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal next.

© Evening Standard