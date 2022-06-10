Amanda Serrano set to return to Madison Square Garden in August – but not against Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano will not face Katie Taylor in her next bout. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Amanda Serrano has formally announced that she will return to the ring in Madison Square Garden on August 6th.

Although it has been known since last weekend that the rematch between Serrano and Katie Taylor planned for Croke Park in the autumn was dead in the water, this is the official confirmation.

In a tweet, her management company, Most Valuable Promotion, announced that Serrano together with her manager Jake Paul will both fight in the Garden against unnamed opponents on a pay-per-view show to be screened by Showtime in the US.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn – who promotes the Katie Taylor fights - confirmed last weekend that the Croke Park rematch was off.

“They don’t want that fight unfortunately. They don’t want to go to Ireland; they don’t really want a rematch this year. It was kinda like regardless of the offer we don’t want to do the rematch.”

Even though Serrano’s manager Jake Paul and Serrano herself were enthusiastic about a rematch in Croke Park immediately after the epic duel, it was always a long shot.

From Serrano’s vantage point it makes perfect sense to delay the Taylor clash for as long as possible. A second successive loss to Taylor would effectively end her career at the highest level.

She can continue to fight as a featherweight, where she holds two world belts, and aim to become the undisputed champion in the 126lb division, which would enhance her earning power and status.

Taylor – who will be 36 early next month – is more than two years older than Serrano.

The Taylor camp now three options.

They can press ahead with the plan for a Croke Park show on either September 25 or October 1, with Taylor defending her titles against an opponent like Holly Holm who has a lower profile than Serrano.

But staging a stadium show involves a huge financial risk. Unless Matchroom is confident the show will be close to an 80,000 sell-out, they won’t go ahead with it.

The second option is for Taylor to fight in an indoor venue in Dublin in the autumn, which would definitely sell-out but would not have the same impact as a stadium fight.

The third option is for Katie to bide her time and hope that Matchroom can persuade the Serrano camp to come to Croke Park next summer for a re-match.

Given how long it took to get the first Taylor fight over the line, it is hardly a surprise that the first attempt at organising the rematch was run aground.

And it could be the case that while Katie Taylor wants a rematch, Serrano may decide that ultimately she doesn’t want to trade leather with the Irish fighter again.

However, the Taylor camp is willing to be patient at least until next year in the hope that Serrano can be tempted to come to Ireland for a rematch, which they know would sell out Croke Park.

For this reason, the Taylor homecoming fight. which realistically can only happen once, may be put on hold until 2023.