| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ali v Frazier trilogy still sets the heavyweight benchmark

Gareth A Davies

Such epic encounters have defined many a boxing career

The Thrilla in Manila between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in October 1975 endures to this day. Photo: Nik Wheeler Expand

Close

The Thrilla in Manila between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in October 1975 endures to this day. Photo: Nik Wheeler

The Thrilla in Manila between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in October 1975 endures to this day. Photo: Nik Wheeler

The Thrilla in Manila between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in October 1975 endures to this day. Photo: Nik Wheeler

Trilogy heavyweight fights — as the World Boxing Council title played out for a third time between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder here last night — always have an epic quality. The most famous is the trilogy between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, two names that are inseparable due to a rivalry in what is regarded as the golden era of the division.

Ali and Frazier, the most compelling three-part series, had its denouement in Manila on October 1, 1975. Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter for last night’s fight, was at the heart of it in the Philippines. ‘The Thrilla In Manila’ is regarded by many as the most brutal heavyweight fight ever. Arum, who co-promoted the world heavyweight championship with rival promoter Don King, goes even further, telling The Sunday Telegraph: “It may just have been the greatest fight of all time.”

At one win apiece, and with a well-documented dislike for each other, Ali and Frazier indulged masochistically in a masterpiece that was brutal artistry at its most visceral as the two, slower fighters whose styles seemed made for each other, exchanged a blizzard of over 1,000 punches in heat that left even onlookers and ringside experts exhausted.

Most Watched

Privacy