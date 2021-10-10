Ali v Frazier trilogy still sets the heavyweight benchmark

Trilogy heavyweight fights — as the World Boxing Council title played out for a third time between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder here last night — always have an epic quality. The most famous is the trilogy between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, two names that are inseparable due to a rivalry in what is regarded as the golden era of the division.

Ali and Frazier, the most compelling three-part series, had its denouement in Manila on October 1, 1975. Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter for last night’s fight, was at the heart of it in the Philippines. ‘The Thrilla In Manila’ is regarded by many as the most brutal heavyweight fight ever. Arum, who co-promoted the world heavyweight championship with rival promoter Don King, goes even further, telling The Sunday Telegraph: “It may just have been the greatest fight of all time.”

At one win apiece, and with a well-documented dislike for each other, Ali and Frazier indulged masochistically in a masterpiece that was brutal artistry at its most visceral as the two, slower fighters whose styles seemed made for each other, exchanged a blizzard of over 1,000 punches in heat that left even onlookers and ringside experts exhausted.

“It took place in the morning, and I remember coming out into the blazing sun from the Araneta Coliseum, a pretty dark building where the fight took place, and I recall it like it was yesterday, not believing what we had just witnessed,” Arum told me from his Top Rank, Inc office here this week.

“Because of the time difference, it was at 11am in Manila to coincide with prime time in the US. We stood outside and were stunned. We then went back to the hotel, where we were all staying, and had a party that lasted for three days. It was the time of my life. I was a lot younger then, so I could participate a lot more than I can now, but I really enjoyed the whole experience. Later in the year, I spent six weeks there and I fell in love with the Philippines.”

Perhaps due to their peak power having been eroded after the years in their prime, the rivalry between Ali and Frazier unfolded in a brutal, primal fight, a battle of wills that eventually saw the latter pulled out on his stool by trainer Eddie Futch after 14 rounds. It was just under 40 minutes of unremitting violence against each other. Ali, beyond exhaustion himself, said it was “the closest I have ever felt to death”.

Tom Hauser, author of Muhammad Ali: His Life and Times, analysed it thus: “This fight could make a legitimate claim to being the greatest fight of all time, maybe not in terms of social significance, but in terms of great action between two historic fighters.”

Forty-six years on and ‘The Thrilla in Manila’ is still related and replayed in documentaries. It came four and a half years after their first contest — the ‘Fight of the Century’ at Madison Square Garden, where Frazier had defeated Ali.

Two undefeated heavyweight champions they were then, in their prime. In between times, Ali had evened up the score. The world watched as between 1971 and 1975, the two extraordinary men fought for supremacy for what was then the richest prize in sport.

King and Arum joined promotional forces for Manila, with Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos looking to promote his own causes globally while at home civil war raged on the island of Mindanao and martial law was in place.

Arum said: “It may have been the greatest fight I’ve ever seen. The only thing that’s comparable is Marvin Hagler-Thomas Hearns. But that was a fight to the death, Ali and Frazier. Ali starts out giving Frazier a boxing lesson, Frazier comes on the middle rounds and thinks he’s going to stop a fading Ali. Ali rallies and Frazier can’t get out of the corner for the 15th round because he can’t see. His eyes are both closed. It was a brutal, brutal fight.”

The names of Ali and Frazier — and Angelo Dundee and Futch, their respective trainers — are etched into boxing folklore, as much a part of the act as the pugilistic protagonists themselves.

Those who were there, and are still present in the sport today, say it is different now. But even before Ali-Frazier, in 1959, 1960 and 1961, and in succession, the African-American Floyd Patterson and the Swede Ingemar Johansson had indulged in a trio of fights with dramatic knockdowns and knockouts, the trilogy lasting only 14 rounds.

Patterson lost the heavyweight world championship to his young undefeated opponent in the first contest when he was down seven times in the third round, that number of knockdowns would be impossible under the rules today.

Patterson avenged defeat with two knockouts himself in the ensuing battles.

The fifth of the heavyweight trilogies, between Evander Holyfield and John Ruiz, for the World Boxing Association title, is talked about less.

Elsewhere, Ali fought Ken Norton three times, winning 2-1, and Holyfield lost 2-1 in an epic series with Riddick Bowe. But they all stand the test of time. Epic rivalries replete with hostility.

Like Fury and Wilder, the trilogies heavyweights have fought have mapped out defining periods in their respective lives. Typically, Fury last week threw a curveball in the build-up to last night when he played down the trilogy aspect of his rivalry, but deep down a student of the history of the sport, the Lancashire fighter knows its real significance.

“It is just another fight — trilogy smilogy — they are all just boxing fights to me,” he professed nonchalant. But “I have watched a few (heavyweight trilogies) from the past — Bowe vs Holyfield, Ali vs Frazier — and they are the classic fights. They do have their place in the history of the sport.”

Four defining heavyweight trilogies

Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier

Ali lost his undefeated record to Frazier in the “Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden, where both men earned $5 million, a record purse at the time. Frazier won unanimously on points, before Ali came back and avenged his defeat. In the third fight, Ali won a brutal war — the “Thrilla in Manila” — when Frazier was pulled out by his corner at the end of round 14.

Evander Holyfield v Riddick Bowe

Holyfield, 30 pounds lighter, suffered a courageous points loss in the first encounter, before giving the then world champion a first defeat by majority decision on a bizarre night when “Fan Man” flew into the ring. The trilogy fight saw Bowe down in the fifth round, but he regained his feet to knock Holyfield out in the eighth round.

Ali v Ken Norton

Ex-Marine Norton, rated by Ali as the heaviest puncher of the “Golden Era”, gave his foe arguably three of the hardest fights of his career. The first, in 1973, was a split-decision upset over Ali, who suffered a broken jaw, but “The Greatest” avenged that defeat with a split decision that same year, before scoring a unanimous decision in the final instalment in 1976.

Floyd Patterson v Ingemar Johansson

Patterson lost the heavyweight world title to the young Johansson in 1959 when he was down seven times in the third round. Patterson scored a fifth-round knockout a year later to become the first heavyweight to regain the title. In the third fight, Patterson was down before stopping the Swede in the sixth round.