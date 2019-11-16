'Alcohol, drugs, gambling, everything . . . my whole life I just wanted to escape from reality'

"It's an extraordinary thing we're doing!" says Eric Donovan, pencil-grey smudges discernible under both eyes. "Sure look, the two of us were Hell's Angels," agrees Kenneth Egan. "We're steeped lucky just to be sitting here, that's being honest."

Redemption is the common theme in their story. That and gratitude. Donovan is 33 now, an unbeaten boxing professional, still chasing the break that might change everything. But on some level, both know that's already happened in their lives. The boxing? It's a far-fetched thing really, a leap into the imagination.

What happens next will neither define nor curse them.

Addiction could have done that, but they fight daily against it with a common ferocity. Egan came home from the Beijing Olympics with a silver medal around his neck and followed it with two years of utterly destructive drinking. Donovan spent so much of his young adult life swinging manically between two parallel worlds.

Tuesday to Thursday, a funded boxer in the High Performance Unit. Friday to Monday, chasing oblivion.

Sometimes, they found comfort in one another's demons. Like on trips they remember to Milan and Chicago with Irish teams where they, effectively, ran from responsibility. So, when they look at one another now, to some degree they see themselves.

Egan is Donovan's coach today. An assignation without privilege or, as yet, reward.

Nobody gets rich at this altitude of boxing; nobody mistakes that gym up the road for some kind of rainbow. "At times, I feel terribly guilty because I feel I'm taking too much," says Donovan frankly.

"It's a huge commitment from Ken. He's not getting paid for each session. He's a married man, has a mortgage, I owe him so much. I know he's in it from his heart and I want to be able to repay. But you can't give what you don't have either.

"So I'm just hoping we get a break."

Donovan will be in Glasgow next Saturday night for his 11th professional fight, a privilege for which he must cover expenses (including his opponent's purse) of close to €5,000 before breaking even. This is only possible with support from the small battalion of loyal supporters listed at the bottom of this article and the sale of tickets.

There is another way, of course. Boxing is full of other ways, but Donovan goes the lonely route on principle. So much money in the professional game carries an asterisk beneath it and, given the road he's travelled, integrity is just too important to Eric Donovan now.

Gifted

He was always gifted in the ring, always an easy, confident mover. A European schoolboy champion at the age of 15 who remembers Gary Keegan speaking to him at the time "in a way that nobody else had ever spoken to me".

But then, maybe that was always the stone in his shoe. The absence of that kind of voice away from the gym on the South Circular Road. The great, gaping vacuum of real authority in his world. He looks back on it now with mellow wisdom. To the absence of a father who walked out of their lives in Athy when Eric was just six months old. To the instinct it embedded in him.

An instinct for excuses.

"I see now that most of my thinking was a front covering up what was a far more powerful issue for me" he says. "From the age of 13 to 26, I was in the throes of addiction. I was burning the candle at both ends and just couldn't get out of that cycle.

"Alcohol, drugs, gambling, everything . . . my whole life I just wanted to escape from reality. I was self-destructive from a very young age. I mean it was seven days a week really because boxing is a self-destructive sport too. Taking blows, cutting weight, denying yourself food.

"I can say now that 90 per cent of the times I drank, there was a problem. It was an issue. Because I drank destructively. In the back of my mind, I longed to be able to do what everybody else was doing. But I couldn't.

"It took me the guts of 20 years to understand that wasn't possible."

In the interim, he bluffed. He lied. He hid from his own reflection.

Donovan was good enough to box at the Beijing Olympics, but lost his final qualifying bout after a sleepless night. "You see I saw an Olympian as a different kind of person to me," he remembers now. "I almost didn't look on them as human beings. Deep down, I reckon I thought I wasn't worthy of that status.

"Those thoughts did my head in all night before that fight. I knew I had the beating of my opponent, but I just couldn't break it down in my head. I started thinking about my family and my town, about the disadvantaged area I came from.

"And that killed me. Because the outcome of a boxing match would determine my well-being for so long. It was terrible. I was locked up in that, where boxing became my identity. So there was a front in every conversation I had. I didn't know who I was.

"I met my old school principal one day. 'Eric, how are you?' he asked.

"And I go, 'Grand sir, I've a fight coming . . . ' He stopped me in mid-sentence. 'Never mind the boxing Eric, how are you?' And I just froze. I couldn't answer. I had become Eric The Boxer. Who was that person?

"I didn't know."

For a long time, his talent filled the cracks. Donovan won a lightweight bronze medal at the 2010 European Championships in Moscow after making a late decision to travel. Egan won bronze too in the light-heavy division, but knew deep down that he should have gone further.

"I was drinking heavily the week before those championships," Kenneth recalls. "My binges were getting worse. And the time between binges and boxing competitions was shortening. Because I just couldn't stay off it!"

The year would be a turning point in both of their lives.

Not long after those championships, Kenneth's despairing mother took her celebrity son to the grave where two of her other boys, James and Keith, lie (one taken by meningitis, the other a cot death). "I have two down there," she told him. "The two words in my life now are 'if only'.

"If only I could dig them up and have them come home . . . But look at you. You're running away from yourself."

The drinking didn't stop at that precise moment, but it did soon after. And Egan, nine years sober now, is an addiction counsellor today. Donovan was voted best boxer at the National Championships that year and winning that European bronze seemed a portent of even better things to follow. But he was still running from the truth and, as he puts it, the "ass fell out of" his world again.

Breaking his hand in a row at a house party, he then gave an interview to a local journalist insisting that the injury had been caused by a fall when running onto the field to celebrate Athy's county final win in 2011. A lie to protect his funding.

"It was a couple of months after that I started to think, 'Hold on!'" he recalls. "Because I used to blame a lot of my behaviours on where I came from, my dad leaving home, the educational system failing me. I grew up with this fear of authority, teachers, guards, everybody was out to get me.

"That was my mindset. Blame, blame, blame, justifying all my behaviours. Suddenly the penny dropped.

"The reality is that I shouldn't even be here now. Sometimes I think I'm a dead man walking. Because I went to a very, very dark place after that and tried to commit suicide."

He'd prefer the details of that attempt to stay private, but Donovan checked himself into Aiséirí, the rehabilitation centre in Wexford, in early 2012.

Outside

"I was like a baby going in," he says. "It was as if I had a big SOS over my head. In the ring I'd stand my ground against anyone in the world, but take me outside and I was like an autumn leaf blowing in a winter wind. In there, I heard people talk in a way I'd never heard anyone talk before. About themselves, not other people.

"It struck me that there was something really powerful about people taking ownership of who and what they are. If I'm honest, I hadn't been ready for that. Like I thought, 'I'll tell them about the drinking, but I won't tell them about the gambling.' In my own naive head, I even thought they might show me a way to drink sensibly.

"Can you imagine that? It's incredible."

Through it all, maybe the strongest voices of support in his life were those of partner Laura, club coach Dominic O'Rourke, and a friend he'd prefer to remain nameless.

A call then came to travel to Assisi to spar Katie Taylor in the build-up to the London Olympics. Donovan is a southpaw just like the Russian girl Sofya Ochigava, then considered the biggest threat to Taylor's hopes of gold.

His initial instinct was to refuse.

"I couldn't think of anything worse," he remembers. "Being over there with all the boxers who were going to the Olympics. But I had to stop thinking about myself all the time. It started to dawn on me that here was someone with the hopes of a nation on her shoulders asking for my help.

"I had to look on it as a privilege and an honour."

On returning from Assisi, he was contacted by RTÉ to be part of their Olympic coverage. "I nearly dropped the phone. Because I kind of spoke in a street slang at the time. But I knew I wanted to do it. So the first thing I did was buy myself a dictionary and started learning a few words from it.

"I watched a load of old commentaries, football, boxing, everything. Met with Darragh Maloney and George Hamilton, took some notes."

Then a call from Donovan's coach. He'd been picked to fight in the World Series of Boxing. Destination? Miami? Milan?

No, Kazakhstan and a log cabin at the foot of the Almaty Mountains. He remembers it as a "Rocky-like scenario" and, though planning his "escape" from just eight weeks in, Donovan stuck it out for the full seven months, his team eventually winning the WSB series.

The highlight of a week there? Skype images of youngest son Troy taking his first steps. That and getting the bus to a nearby shopping centre to send money home via Western Union.

On his return, Donovan went back into education, taking a two-year course in Counselling and Psychotherapy. Next step was a degree, but a voice in his head refused to fall silent. All of his boxing achievements had come while "in the throes of addiction".

There was one more hill he decided to climb.

Where exactly is he in that climb? A long way from the summit to be truthful. In March, Donovan boxed beautifully to become Irish featherweight champion with a stoppage win over Stephen McAfee at the National Stadium. The fight was broadcast live on TG4 and he alone sold 320 tickets. The experience thrilled him.

Suffering

"To me, it was a sign that I could be the next Bernard Dunne," he says. "But we haven't boxed in Ireland since because the insurance price is through the roof. A lot of other things have happened that we're all suffering for."

The dream is to get a European title shot next year. But the better the opponent, the higher the cost. "It's not that they're afraid of me, it's just that they want to be paid for their work," he says. "They could be in the top 20 in the world so, if I want to fight them, they're probably looking for a purse of 10 grand.

"But I don't have 10 grand!"

Egan's support, thus, isn't rooted in the fairytale. This is a story of shared survival.

"I didn't come on board thinking he's going to be fighting for world titles and we're going to earn millions," he explains. "I'm just there to help him on his journey. We're both very similar in that what we have today is a sense of great gratitude.

"I have a beautiful wife and child now, a nice house. But my sobriety is the golden goose. Because I know where I will be if I put even one pint down my neck. I could fast-forward five days to where I will end up. If I start drinking again, everything else goes. All bets are off.

"So I absolutely respect the power of alcohol. A power that ruins everything for me. There's a lovely picture of me up in my local pub 'Boomers', the most famous pub in Ireland back in August 2008. It has me with the medal around my neck.

"And I always had this picture in my head of sitting at the end of the bar when I'm maybe 40, nudging some 18-year-old: 'See that fella up there with the medal? That's me. Any chance you'd buy me a pint?'

"I could see that happening. I can still see it. And the thought of that is horrendous. It frightens the s***e out of me. But it's there if I go back down that road."

European title or not, Donovan will marry Laura next year. Last week, eldest son Jack (14) won his first boxing bout wearing one of his father's old singlets. There is serenity in his life, but he doesn't pretend it's perfect.

"Hey, I wouldn't say that every day I'm overly positive," he smiles. "Like, look at my face! Honestly, I don't always have two black eyes! There's still a lot of things that p**s me off. The state of boxing p***es me off. This struggle . . . I don't do it whistling, I'll put it to you like that.

"Sometimes after a hard day's training, I start to feel sore in places you shouldn't be sore in. And I start asking myself, 'Why are you doing this?' But the next day I'm, 'I love this . . . '

"When I think of the darker times I went through, I feel blessed to be doing this. Because I'm never more alive than when I'm doing it. And I have a self-awareness of my thoughts, my feelings. I have the emotional intelligence now to put things in perspective. I don't get down in the dumps for long periods.

"That self-awareness is heightened in me now. For a long time, it was dormant. The spark inside of me was just dead.

"My greatest achievement is to be here now and speaking as a human being."





