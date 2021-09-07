Aidan Walsh targets National Elite comeback after recovering from Olympic ankle injury

EBS ambassadors, Olympians and Ireland's history-making siblings, Aidan and Michaela Walsh are pictured alongside their dad and long-time boxing volunteer, Damien Walsh, following the launch of the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards supported by EBS.

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh is aiming to return to the ring at the National Elite championships which begin on Friday week.

The Belfast boxer fractured his left ankle and also sustained ligament and bone damage in his right ankle when he landed awkwardly in the ring following a celebratory leap after securing his medal in Tokyo.

But he revealed that he is back training and has entered the elite championships.

“I’m out of the boot and able to train now. I’ve done everything right. I know at this level if I want to move forward and progress my career then I have to do everything right.

“I had to tick all the boxes and do everything asked of me. The injury is recovered now and (I’m) good to go. The ankle is as strong as ever.

“As I said, I’ve done everything asked of me and I’ve recovered well. The reason is because straight after the injury I was still planning on fighting (in the Olympic semi-final), so we dealt with it straight away and the doctors and physios helped with it. I think that’s why I recovered so well.

“The standard in Ireland is so high and if you want to go to tournaments you have to win your National Elite so I’m planning on entering them.”

Further down the line the men’s World Boxing Championships are scheduled for Belgrade in late October and Walsh is optimistic that he will fight there.

However, his sister Michaela is still in the dark over when and where the planned 2021 women’s World Championship will be held. They were scheduled for October but the latest news from AIBA is that they will now go ahead in late November/early December at a venue yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, she is back training in her club Monkstown in Belfast in preparation for the Irish Elite championships the finals of which are scheduled on the first weekend in October.

Reflecting on her Olympic experience she said six weeks later it still really sunk in.

“Even when you’re just by yourself, to say that you went to an Olympic Games, a childhood dream of mine, it’s just a phenomenal achievement. Then obviously seeing my brother win a medal was brilliant and seeing Kellie (Harrington) win gold was something that inspired me. It was just amazing to be there and see what it was like so I will take that experience with me going forward.”

But as she said in Tokyo, much as she loves boxing it will not define her life.

“Listen, at the end of the day boxing is still only a sport. There is so much more to life than boxing. For me the main thing is that I am happy.

“As the saying is, a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and that’s what I have always tried to be in every aspect of my life. As long as I am happy in what I am doing then the rest takes care of itself.”

