Aidan and Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Dylan Eagleson all boxing for Commonwealth games medals

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst (front row right) joined the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Boxing team heading to the games in Birmingham

World champion Amy Broadhurst, Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and European silver medallist Dylan Eagleson are all in quarter-final action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today.

Already the Northern Ireland squad have secured three bronze medals and have an opportunity to add five more today.

At the last Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 the Northern Ireland boxers brought home eight medals, six silver and two bronze.

In her first fight since winning the gold medal at the World championships in Istanbul in May Amy Broadhurst meets Felistars Nkandu from Zambia in the quarter-final of the lightweight division in this evening’s session.

Tokyo Olympian Michaela Walsh, who is ranked at number five in the world, meets Keamogelse Kenosi from Botswana in the quarter-final of the featherweight division in the afternoon session.

Her brother Aidan, who was already won win under his belt in Birmingham, aims to secure at least a bronze medal when he takes on England’s Mohammad Harris, the reigning European champion in the light middleweight category.

Dylan Eagleson, who boxed so impressively at the European championships, aims to add a Commonwealth medal to his collection when he fights Armando Sigauque from Mazambique in the bantamweight quarter-final.

In the other quarter-final out involving a Northern Ireland fighter Clepson dos Santos Paiva (flyweight) meets Wales’ Jack Dodd.

The three fighters already guaranteed bronze medals are Carly McNaul (light-fly), Eireann Nugent (light middleweight) – who made a successful return to competitive boxing after an 11-year lay-off – and 20-year-old featherweight Jude Gallagher.

From Newtownstewart in County Tyrone the youngster has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn attending his last two bouts.

On Monday he stopped England’s Niall Farrell in the first round and gave an assured performance against Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in last night’s quarter-final.

Coached in Ireland by Eric Donovan, Gallagher will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Olympians Michael Conlan and Kurt Walker who both medalled in this weight division in previous Commonwealth Games.

Gallagher has yet to win an Irish Elite title but the IABA will be hoping that he remains in the amateur ranks at least until after the Paris Olympics in two years’ time.

All the semi-finals in Birmingham are scheduled for Saturday. Gallagher meets Canada’s Leoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh in his last four bout. The gold medal bouts takes place in the NEC on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 21-year old Irish fighter Calum Walsh aims to make it four wins on his spin in his burgeoning professional career in California in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Cork native only made his professional debut in December but already has attracted the attention of some of the most influential figures in the pro game.

Having turned up unannounced at the famous Wild Card boxing gym in Hollywood he impressed world renowned trainer Freddie Roach in his first sparring session.

Roach persuaded Tom Loeffler, who promoted long-time middleweight World champion Gennady Golovkin and heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, to become involved in Walsh’s career.

Through Loeffler, Walsh was introduced to UFC President Dana White, one of the most powerful figures in worldwide combat Sport. White watched Walsh live in his last fight in May when he knocked out his opponent after one minute and 48 seconds.

“Callum just looked amazing. The people gravitate to him and they were going crazy for him,” said White.

His fight tonight - a scheduled six-round super welterweight contest - against 38-year old veteran Benjamin Whitaker (15 wins, 8 losses) in the Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello will be screened on the UFC Fight Pass streaming channel.