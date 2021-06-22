Adam Hession set for at least a silver medal at U-22 European championship after semi-final opponent withdraws

Adam Hession is set for a silver medal at the European U-22 championships. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

GALWAY bantamweight Adam Hession is in line for a guaranteed silver medal and a place in the European U-22 championship final after his semi-final opponent was forced to pull out due to a rib injury.

The Monivea fighter produced a classy performance in his quarter-final on Monday afternoon, scoring a comprehensive points’ win over Germany’s Umar Bajwa. He was due to face Poland’s Pawel Brach in this evening’s semi-final.

However, Brach revealed on social media that he was taken to hospital with a rib injury after his quarter-final victory and would to unable to box today. While Brach’s withdrawal has not been officially confirmed it looks like it’s a silver lining for Hession.

Ireland’s other two semi-finalists Dean Clancy (lightwelter) and heavyweight Jack Marley will be in action later as they bid to upgrade their bronze medals to at least silver.

Clancy faces Italian Matteo Aba, who will be fighting on home territory while Marley takes on Artyan Yardanyar from Georgia. Hession, meanwhile, will be taking a keen interest in the other bantamweight semi-final between a Russian and Armenian.