Adam Hession, pictured here back in 2018, was narrowly beaten in Belgrade

Ireland cannot catch a break at the World boxing championships in Belgrade.

Featherweight Adam Hession exited the event after a narrow loss to Russian Eduard Savvin in a last 32 contest.

Whereas the other four Irish boxers who were eliminated in their first bouts could have no complains the 21-year-old Galway native was very unlucky not to get the verdict.

In a terrific contest worthy of a medal fight there was nothing to separate the pair.

Hession’s body language at the final bell suggested he believed he had done enough in the final round to get the nod.

He landed a big right at the end and the Russian looked bemused as he headed to his corner. But it was Savvin – also aged 21 - who was celebrating when the decision was announced.

There was virtually nothing to separate them, but crucially Savvin shaded the two first rounds on a split 3-2 decision. Owing to the vagaries of the judging system, the contest was still in the balance going into the final round.

The majority of those at ringside felt the Irish fighter had done enough to make the last 16 but the judges thought otherwise giving Savvin the nod on a 4-1 decision.

But the fact that all five officials scored the contest 29-28 underlines how close it was – but only one gave the verdict to Hession.

So, it is defeat number five for the Irish team who have experienced a torrid week in the Serbian capital.

Ireland two remaining fighters Rickey Nesbitt (48kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (81kg) will be in action tomorrow against Nodrjon Mikakhmadaor (Uzbekistan) and Arriaga Olvera (Mexico) respectively.