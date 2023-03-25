Aaron McKenna maintains undefeated pro record in win over Jordan Grant

Monaghan’s Aaron McKenna has beaten late replacement Jordan Grant on points to maintain his unbeaten record in pro boxing.

Fighting at the Manchester Arena on the Sky TV show, the Smithborough fighter outclassed his Scottish opponent to win a six round super middleweight contest 60-54. The win improves his record to 16-0.

The 23-year old was due to face Mbemba Miesi from France in an eight round middleweight contest. But the latter cried off at the last minute.

Grant who was beaten by Tommy Fury in 2021 had won six of his previous eight fights but he was no match for McKenna.

This was McKenna’s first time in the ring since last June and his previous fight when he won the WBC Youth title was in December 2021. He has time on his side, but he needs to start fighting better quality opponents.

Given his record not too many ranking fighters are willing to take him on, so he needs financial support from a big-time promoter to make it worthwhile for opponents to risk their reputation against him.