Aaron McKenna maintains undefeated pro record in win over Jordan Grant

Aaron McKenna (left) and Jordan Grant in the middleweight bout at the AO Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story BOXING Manchester. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Expand

Aaron McKenna (left) and Jordan Grant in the middleweight bout at the AO Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story BOXING Manchester. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Sean McGoldrick

Monaghan’s Aaron McKenna has beaten late replacement Jordan Grant on points to maintain his unbeaten record in pro boxing.

Fighting at the Manchester Arena on the Sky TV show, the Smithborough fighter outclassed his Scottish opponent to win a six round super middleweight contest 60-54. The win improves his record to 16-0.

