A ‘no brainer’ – Anthony Joshua told stepping aside for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk ‘makes world of sense’

Conor Benn has suggested that Anthony Joshua would be foolish to turn down a rumoured £15m (€17.89m) pay-out by not stepping aside to allow Oleksandr Usyk to fight Tyson Fury.

Joshua has activated his rematch clause to set up a second encounter with Usyk, having been beaten by the Ukrainian in September of last year.

However, a battle of heavyweight champions in Fury and Usyk is favoured by promoters, with Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum openly stating that discussions have taken place.

It has been suggested that Joshua may be open to withdrawing his rematch in return for financial compensation and a potential fight with the winner of Fury against Usyk.

Welterweight Benn thinks it would be sensible for his fellow Brit to step aside.

“Of course it does, it makes the world of sense,” Benn told Talksport when asked if Joshua clearing the way for Fury vs Usyk makes sense.

“We love fighting, but do you think we are risking our lives for nothing? No. I’m going to wear my heart on my sleeve and say what needs to be said. If anyone offered £15m, and I’ve got a big smile on my face, to step aside and fight the winner, I’m telling you now I will take that £15m.

“No one can point the finger, at all. I don’t care who you are, you’re not in that position. Some people spend £20 a day on lottery tickets they are likely not going to win.

“When you’ve got £15m presented to you and you still get to fight the winner, by the way, guys, who is the better man for winning? So you are still going into a hard fight.”

Reports overnight suggest that Joshua is indeed ready to forego his rematch and accept the payment and that a unification fight could be confirmed as soon as next week.

Such a confirmation may also see Dillian Whyte, scheduled to be Fury’s next opponent, also persuaded financially to step aside, though the final details for the pair’s intended encounter are yet to be confirmed due to a dispute over the division of the purse.

The Telegraph have suggested that Fury and Usyk will fight one another in the Middle East if the bout is confirmed.