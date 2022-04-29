A green Empire State Building, the Today Show and a sold-out MSG – how Katie Taylor is taking America by storm

THE Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight has captured the attention of the US media.

Everybody from ESPN to CNN wants a piece of the action. Applications for media accreditations exceeded the number requested for next weekend’s fight in Las Vegas featuring the world’s top male pound-for-pound fighter Canelo Alvarez.

They all want to witness history in the making as the two best pound-for-pound female fighters in the world top the bill in New York’s Madison Square Garden, which is synonymous with boxing pageantry.

The nearby Empire State Building will light up in the flag colours of Ireland and Puerto Rico.

Defeated Democrat Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton infamously held what everybody assumed would be her victory rally in the Jacob K Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in 2016. Most of the Javits Center is built with glass.

It was to have been a powerful symbolic gesture: Clinton breaking through the glass ceiling and becoming the first female President of the United States. Instead, it was a wake.

Taylor and Serrano will break the symbolic glass ceiling in boxing tomorrow night.

The pair were guests on NBC’s flagship morning TV programme, The Today Show, on Tuesday. It was Taylor’s off-the-cuff remark that she beats her body into submission every week which caught the attention of the presenters.

The first recognised female world boxing champion was England’s Barbara Buttrick, who won her title in 1957. She was also the first female boxer to have a fight shown on national television.

But it has been a struggle against the odds for women’s boxing to gain any traction in the media. There was a brief spell in the 1980s when the exploits of the ‘Coalminer’s Daughter’, Christy Martin, gave the sport a wider audience.

She became the only female boxer to make the cover of Sports Illustrated. What are the odds of the winner of Saturday’s fight to be the second?

US promoters Don King and Bob Arum briefly entered the fray, with the latter paying a then record purse of $600,000 to Laila Ali for a fight. She was the daughter of Muhammad Ali, which meant she was more marketable. But the interest waned again. Then Katie Taylor changed everything.

The role played by Taylor in changing the facing of women’s boxing cannot be over-emphasised. She played a central role in persuading the International Olympic Committee to include women’s boxing in the 2012 Games. At the next Olympics in Paris there, will be an equal number of male and female boxers competing.

Taylor was the first professional female fighter to earn a decent living from the sport. Her exploits helped sell the sport.

As Amanda Serrano pointed out on the Today Show, the fact that Madison Square Garden is set to be a sell-out, helped by 4,000 fans from Ireland, proves there is a market for women’s boxing.

There are downsides; women’s boxing is still in its infancy in terms of the numbers competing, and it hasn’t yet been determined whether female fighters will suffer similar long-term health issues that have impacted so many male boxers.

But Tris Dixon’s chilling book ‘Damage, the untold story of brain trauma in boxing’, was a grim reminder that the sport is inherently dangerous.

And just because Madison Square Garden will be full tomorrow night and the media interest in the fight is overwhelming doesn’t mean women’s boxing has achieved a breakthrough into the consciousness of the American public.

Amanda Serrano, her trainer Jordan Maldonado, and a burly bodyguard walked for a couple of blocks on Broadway after leaving a reception in a hotel in Times Square on Tuesday. Not a single person recognised her.

Saturday’s historic fight in MSG is the start rather the end of the journey for women’s pro fighting.