A chance to set the record straight: 20 questions the IABA need to answer

The IABA will appear before a Joint Oireachtas Committee

THIS ought to be the best of times for the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

Just 106 days have passed since Kellie Harrington was crowned Olympic champion, becoming only the third Irish female Olympian to win a gold medal.

But instead of being feted for being Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport the organisation finds itself in the spotlight yet again for all the wrong reasons.

Few will ever forget the shambles which led to the departure of world-rated coach Billy Walsh to the United States in 2016 and Ireland’s tale of woe in the sport at the Rio Olympics.

The IABA promised to do things differently afterwards. They even produced a strategic plan called Boxing Clever which was supposed to chart the future of the association until 2020.

The IABA critics would contend that a former Oxford English dictionary buzz word of the year ‘omnishambles’ sums up the state of the organisation right now.

The OED defined the word as ‘a situation that has been comprehensively mismanaged, characterised by a string of blunders and miscalculations’.

When members of the IABA hierarchy appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sports, Gaeltacht and Media tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) they will have a chance to set the record straight.

But they could face an uncomfortable time given the range of problems which beset the organisation right now.

The IABA is tearing itself apart with a divided Board of Directors, a schism in the Central Council, numerous disciplinary procedures in train against both members of the board, provincial officers and County Board officials, widespread disillusionment at grass-roots levels and doubts over whether the head of the High-Performance Unit, Bernard Dunne, will see out the remainder of his two-year contract.

The members of the Oireachtas committee have a responsibility to try and find out what exactly is happening inside the IABA’s corridors of power. Why? The taxpayer funds the activities of the IABA and the High-Performance Unit. Ultimately the IABA are answerable to the public.

Here are 20 questions that ought to be asked of the IABA delegation tomorrow.

1 – How many Board of Directors meetings have been held this year?

2 – How many directors currently sit on the board at the moment?

3 – Did the two ‘non-boxing’ members of the board submit their resignations at the last board meeting?

4 – Why did the Board of Directors fail to proceed with the election of two new directors which was approved at the IABA AGM in late 2019?

5 – How many disciplinary actions have been initiated by the Board of Directors against individual directors this year?

6 – What is the current status of High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne who is reported to be on leave since August?

7 – What was the justification in offering him a two-year contract this year when the current Olympic cycle to Paris runs for three years?

8 – How many staff have left the IABA since the Rio Olympics in 2016?

9 – How much did the IABA spend on legal fees in 2020?

10 – Why was Olympic referee/judge Dermot McDermott not allowed officiate at the Elite championships this year?

11 – How much did the IABA raise through sponsorship deals in 2019 (the last full year before Covid 19)?

12 – Why did the IABA wait two months before announcing on its website last week that the Central Council had passed three motions, including a proposal to have the membership of the IABA removed from parties involved in a decision to withdraw support from the Council?

13 – Who are the members of the independent membership panel who will now consider this matter and make a final decision?

14 – How is the performance of key executives such as the chief executive evaluated?

15 – What annual targets are these executives set to achieve?

16 – How many of the objectives contained in the 2017-2020 Strategic Plan Boxing Clever have been achieved?

17 – What pathway has the IABA devised for young boxers in order to stem the flow of fighters to the professional side of the sport?

18 – What involvement did members of the Central Council have in the selection of the team for the World Championships in Belgrade?

19 – Why did the High-Performance Unit change its mind having initially announced that no team would be sent?

20 – Why has the IABA’s Twitter feed largely ignored the performance of the team in Belgrade?