Though Katie Taylor and Cindy Serrano both walked away from Boston's TD Garden on Saturday night with the biggest pay cheques in their respective careers, their ten-round mismatch did nothing to enhance the reputation of women's professional boxing.

'A bit of showboating is OK to do every now and again' - Katie Taylor 'mortified' after getting caught with hands down

Absolutely no blame can be attached to Taylor. She retained her WBA and IBF world lightweight titles with consummate ease, reflected in the three judges' identical scorecards of 100-90.

Not alone did the Bray pugilist win every round, she won every second of every round, as Serrano's sole ambition appeared to be staying upright and going the distance.

Granted, the 36-year-old, who had never been stopped in her 15-year professional career, achieved her ambition in what was surely her final bout. But her utter reluctance to engage in any meaningful competitive manner with the unbeaten Taylor left the champion and the expectant attendance of 6,840 deeply frustrated.

"I expected a tough challenge, but it wasn't like that at all. But a win is a win. Right from the get-go, she was on the back foot, it was quite strange because we all thought she was hyped up for the fight.

"She was very slow and weak inside. But what could I do," asked Taylor, who agreed it was probably the most one-sided of her 11 professional fights, even if it did go the distance.

Katie got bored during the contest, which resulted in her engaging in a uncharacteristic bout of showboating in the seventh round. She dropped her hands, retreated on to the ropes and invited Serrano to come forward and land a blow.

Katie Taylor in action against Cindy Serrano during their WBA and IBF lightweight title bout. Photo: Sportsfile

"I am just trying to enjoy myself and soak in the atmosphere. A bit of showboating is OK to do every now and again I guess, especially when there is no risk of anything really coming back.

"I did get caught by a jab when I done it and I was mortified. But my opponent was so defensive, I felt it was important that I relax."

Taylor revealed that Serrano's husband and trainer, Jordan Maldonado - who also coaches her younger sister, Amanda - had trash-talked her throughout the fight.

But she was more upset at what he was saying about his wife rather than any offence at his comments, which were picked up by a TV mic at the end of the fight when he told Katie: "Don't worry, Amanda is going to knock you out next time."

"I heard that remark and indeed I heard him throughout the fight. He was saying terrible things and it was his wife who was in the ring.

"He was saying, 'You picked the weaker Serrano'. That's a terrible thing to say. At least give your wife some encouragement. It was ridiculous of him," suggested Taylor, who still wants to fight Cindy's younger sister, Amanda, who was ringside.

She has won six world titles across different weight divisions, but recently declared she had retired from boxing in order to concentrate on MMA. But in a tweet after the fight, she congratulated Katie and then declared: "I hope I get my shot. Promise it will be a Toe2Toe. WAR. Not moving nowhere."

Next stop for Katie is either New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on December 15 on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's first fight since beating Gennady Golovkin, or a week later in London's O2 Arena. The Taylor camp is pressing promoter Eddie Hearn to give her a slot in New York. "It is such a historic venue I'd love to fight there," said Katie, who is not returning to Ireland with her family today, but instead heading back to her training base in Vernon, Connecticut.

Hearn is under pressure to find a slot for her on the Canelo card as his promotion company, Golden Boy, have to be guaranteed a number of their contracted fighters are on the bill as well. But the Matchroom boss did concede that it was easier to find room for a women's pro fight, which last 20 minutes compared to a men's title fight, which is 36 minutes long.

"I would still love her to fight a champion and I know Katie is about legacy and belts, and her original aim was to be champion to the division. So I would like to see her fight Rose Volante (the current WBO lightweight champion) next.

"We have tried and tried and tried to get her. But as always in boxing, it's a case of you keep making the offers and eventually you get to a number they can't turn down.

"I would love for Katie to finish her career by winning all the belts in her division and then have the breakout fights against the likes of Amanda Serrano and Cecelia Braekhus (the undisputed welterweight champion)," said Hearn, who looks like he will have to dig deeper into his pockets in order to see Katie Taylor bid for a third world belt before Christmas.

