'Blood, sweat and tears' - world champion boxer Kellie Harrington on her rise to the top

World champion boxer Kellie Harrington got a hero's welcome in Dublin tonight after her gold medal winning heroics in India.

Hundreds of locals braved the cold on Sean McDermott St to salute one of their own.

The 28-year-old golden girl from nearby Portland Row claimed gold at the AIBA World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi at the weekend.

Kellie became the first Irish boxer to win world medals in two different weight categories.

“Here’s my blood, sweat and tears,” she said, holding up her medal to her cheering fans.

“This is my area, and these are the people I grew up with. They saw me start from the bottom and how I fought my way up to the top. They know exactly what I went through to get this.

“I didn’t want to go home feeling how I felt in 2016 with a silver medal. I wasn’t going to settle for it, so I went out there and gave it my all.”

Kellie Harrington at a civic reception on Sean McDermott Street after winning gold for Ireland at AIBA World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi, India. Picture: Arthur Carron.

Kellie, who was 16 when she first started boxing, said the competitive sport helped to keep her out of trouble.

“I was hanging around and getting into all kinds of trouble, but I took a turn for the better and look where I am today. If I can do it, anybody can do it. We can all change and anything is possible when you want it bad enough.

“To finally reach my goal is amazing, but I’m not hanging up my gloves yet. I have Tokyo in my sights.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring, who spoke at the ceremony, slammed Minister for Sport Shane Ross for not attending the homecoming celebrations.

“He was there for the hockey and was there when the Dubs won the All-Ireland. Why isn’t he here when we have our own world champion in this area?”

Champion: Parents Yvonne and Christy welcome home Kellie Harrington as she arrives at Dublin Airport. Photo: Arthur Carron

Mr Ring added that Dublin City Council are setting up a Kellie Harrington boxing fund to help local clubs produce more world champions for the north inner city.

City TD Maureen O’Sullivan told Independent.ie that she was “disappointed” by the turnout.

“There’s a good crowd here, but there should have been a massive crowd here, like the numbers that come out for teams who haven’t won things.

“I’m disappointed with the crowd, but the locals of the area have certainly proved their support."

