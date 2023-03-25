Belfast Star’s Adrian Fulton aims to book final ticket before transatlantic dash for his son’s operation

Belfast Star coach Adrian Fulton aims to book his side’s ticket to the Super League decider in today’s semi-final before jetting off tomorrow to America, where son CJ will go under the knife.

The 20-year-old will undergo treatment on Tuesday for a partially collapsed lung, picked up while playing for his Pennsylvanian college, Lafayette University, on their unsuccessful run to March Madness.

His father, who plans to return to Dublin for next Saturday’s final, believes missing out on the showpiece US college tournament may prove a saving grace.

“They lost to Colgate (University) in their conference final and had they beaten them, they’d be going to March Madness,” Fulton senior said.

“It was nearly a blessing they lost because wild horses wouldn’t have pulled him away from that, medical advice or not.”

The head coach is hoping he will be preparing his side for a league final against either Ballincollig or Demons by the time he returns to Ireland on Thursday.

Cup champions Maree must first be beaten in today’s semi-final if they want to right last year’s wrongs when they had to withdraw from the competition over a player registration issue.

Star discovered late last season that their English-born top-scorer Max Cooper, who moved to the US as a teenager, had been incorrectly registered as a European player.

Cooper was deemed to be breaching the definition of a European as he had not completed the necessary two years of schools basketball within the continent.

“As hard as it was, it was the right decision for us to withdraw last year,” Fulton reflects. “We were on a really good roll, playing well and felt we had a chance to defend that league title. So certainly, yes, we feel as if we have a bit of unfinished business for sure.”

Star have made the last four despite suffering the loss of Cooper, who pulled up with a dislocated shoulder in January against Killester.

“You’re looking at a guy that can play multiple positions. Last year, he was our top scorer in most games and was probably getting us 15 points and 10 rebounds this year. We don’t have one guy who’s going to take over that role and that means guys playing in different positions and that takes time to figure out.”

While Maree have already played Star twice this season (one loss and one win), the Belfast side will be different this time following these changes and the recruitment of Californian Pierre Cater.

Fulton will hope it’s a case of third time lucky as his side bid to have the final say.

Men’s Super League play-off semi-finals

Today: Maree v Belfast Star, Kingfisher Gym, 8.0

Tomorrow: Demons v Ballincollig, Mardyke Arena, 4.0

Women’s Champions Trophy play-off semi-finals

Tomorrow: Glanmire v Waterford Wildcats, Mardyke Arena, 1.30; Mercy v Trinity Meteors, DCU Arena, 2.30.