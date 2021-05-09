Basketball ready to take great leap forward

There were times during the last year when Bernard O’Byrne cut a frustrated figure. That frustration seemed to boil over in October when the plug was unceremoniously pulled on basketball’s shortened league season just as it was about to begin.

O’Byrne, the chief executive of Basketball Ireland, was not happy and said so. His words were carefully chosen, though, as they needed to be in the midst of a pandemic which has wrought such chaos and devastation. What really grated was not what happened; it was more to do without how it happened.

“As an organisation that has gone out of its way to comply with all guidelines and even to add further restrictions internally, I have to admit to being disappointed at the lack of information and consultation of the decision to halt our National Leagues,” he said at the time. “Our 51 National League teams across the country had spent a lot of money, time and effort in preparing for the season and all our protocols had been approved by the Sport Expert Group. We understand the pressure decision-makers are under, but communication is a basic necessity in these times and we feel very let down.”

Throughout a difficult year O’Byrne was consistent in seeking clarity and direction from government, not just for his sport, but for sport in general. Of course there was a need to be mindful of the bigger picture, but with the benefit of hindsight it’s clear a lot of things could have been handled better.

The challenge, says O’Byrne almost six months later, was “trying to be coherent in the messages that you were sending when the messages you were receiving were not always coherent from the powers that be”.

He adds: “I think a lot of the frustration that I had was trying to get a decision maker, trying to be sure that you’re talking to a decision maker. And that was the problem. That kept shifting. I’m not even sure that they knew who the decision makers were.”

The league getting the go-ahead and then being shut down without warning before it even began typified how many sporting and cultural organisations, businesses and so on were so summarily dealt with. For O’Byrne, it was not easy trying to keep all invested in basketball upbeat about their sport’s prospects.

“So, you’re trying not to pass on some of the more negative stuff, unnecessary negative stuff [to them]. You’re trying not to pass on the fact that you’re being ignored to a certain degree, which I think a lot of indoor sports definitely felt, certainly up to about three or four months ago. It was all about the big three, and we can understand that, but it was also all about outdoor sport. The cohort of indoor sports, which is about 25 NGBs and if that comes to three or four hundred thousand people it’s a big number of people who shouldn’t be ignored.”

Lessons have been learnt, though and communication over the last number of months has improved. There have been meetings with the Sports Minister Jack Chambers and this time around, sport can be a little more certain about the road ahead. For Basketball Ireland, that means a busy summer of outdoor-based activity before the resumption of the National League on September 1.

“During the summer it’s three on three, it’s camps where we can have them, it’s social basketball using local courts that are out there — which did get a lot of use summer. We have to promote it and get out and sell it. It’ll be a big task but I think there’s a lot of energy out there and a lot of energy within Basketball Ireland and our own people to do that. Enough is enough, sitting at home, doing charts and doing whatever you know . . . let’s get out there.”

The elephant in the room, of course, is that nothing is certain with Covid. Is there a new variant around the corner? Will the vaccine roll-out hit more snags? Will the numbers start to go the wrong way again?

And, as the country slowly begins to reopen, the big concern for all sporting organisations is how many people have been lost to them, particularly young people. The habit of training and taking part in activity has been broken and for those who might have already been on the margins the time out will have done more harm than good.

“The damage has still to be assessed,” says O’Byrne. “What we would call damage is loss of membership so we’re not going to know that until we reopen and see how many clubs have gone by the wayside, have the number of kids fallen away because of the lack of school activity or whatever . . . We’ve done a lot to stay in touch with our community.

“We’ve done well through our media people, with the online coaching and that, we’ve done well, we’ve boxed above our weight but we won’t really know until we get back. And we won’t be back fully I would say for 18 months, maybe even two years. We’ve 860 schools and many of those schools will struggle to come back immediately. It will have to be a build up, if only because of the facilities — because they’ll be using gyms for classrooms or whatever and getting back into sport won’t be the priority for teachers or the education structure whereas it will be ours.

“So the damage still has be assessed but I’m fairly optimistic about it. Just in feedback from our community, it’s all about ‘when can we get back’, ‘when we can train’, ‘when will the leagues start’, rather than ‘we don’t want to know’ type of thing.”

Prior to Covid-19, basketball’s renaissance in Ireland was well underway. The numbers speak for themselves: participation increased by 66 per cent in five years; numbers playing in primary schools doubled over the same period; 860 second level schools taking part as opposed to 476 six years ago; the number one indoor sport and number one sport for girls under 16; 50/50 split between male and female; and, the number of clubs in the National League increased from 31 to 51 over five years. And with turnover of around €2.5m, there is no doubt that Baskeball Ireland was well on the road to putting its troubles behind it.

“We were really going well. Our international teams got two teams up into the A division. It was all go go go, and then bang. It’ll take us a while to get back near that level of even playing achievement. I think again 18 months to two years we might be able to say we’re back where we were then. There’s a lot of work to be done between then and now.”

The first bit of good news in recent weeks was getting the senior international teams back into training and the hope is that the junior teams will follow shortly. On Tuesday, the international federation (FIBA) will make a decision on whether or not the various European Championships will go ahead. That in itself could prove a huge logistical challenge for the association, particularly around the junior squads.

“We would have seven teams travelling to every part of Europe, including Italy and Romania, so there’ll nearly be an individual question about each team: Do we travel? Is it worth the risk? There’ll have to be major consultation with parents.”

“If we can get these international teams back and, gradually, have a good summer and get into the League we’ll be up and running again. Optimism is a great thing; you get a bit of momentum, a bit of action . . . Be prepared is the motto that we have, and we are ready, we are ready to go.”