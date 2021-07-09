Basketball Ireland to conduct 'full investigation' into CEO Bernard O'Byrne's social media comment

Basketball Ireland have released a statement confirming the association is "conducting a full investigation" following a reply to a BCC social media post by its CEO Bernard O'Byrne during the recent Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark.

O’Byrne replied to a BBC Facebook post about the penalty won by Raheem Sterling in England’s victory over the Danes, writing: “Black Dives Matter”.

Basketball Ireland said in a statement that O’Byrne had deleted the post, which came from his personal account. O’Byrne added: “My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments.”

This evening's Basketball Ireland statement read: "Basketball Ireland’s board met today to discuss the recent comments made by its CEO Bernard O’Byrne on social media. We are following internal processes and conducting a full investigation.

"Inclusion and diversity is inherent within basketball in Ireland, it is part of the fabric of Basketball Ireland and the Board want to reaffirm its commitment to both. Our clubs, players, coaches and volunteers throughout the country work so hard in their communities, embracing all, and this continues to be the case."

Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt, said: "The Board of Basketball Ireland held an emergency meeting today. We are fully aware of the gravity of the situation. We cannot comment on our ongoing internal investigation and would urge patience while thisis completed."