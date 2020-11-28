Basketball Ireland 'left with no alternative' but to cancel league season

BASKETBALL IRELAND said it has been left with "no alternative but to cancel" the 2020/21 Men's Super League and Division 1 season.

The governing body said it had been forced to make the decision after a meeting this morning to consider the latest Covid-19 advice from Government.

A shortened league had been due to start in October before the worsening national coronavirus situation forced the league's suspension initially.

Basketball chiefs had hoped to start the 2020/21 league on January 9 before deciding to cancel the season following the latest guidance earlier today.

However, basketball's governing body added that "no decision had been made over the 2020/21 Men's National Cup" in a statement.

"Basketball Ireland has been lobbying Government, but still have been ignored. It shall not stop fighting for recognition and answers from Government," Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said.

"The MNCC (Men's National Competitions Committee) feel that certainty is needed, and we cannot keep our clubs, players, officials and volunteers waiting. We would have loved to start our season on January 9th, but we’ve been left with no choice.

"Basketball Ireland has been doing its utmost to help our clubs during these difficult times and it shall continue to do so."

