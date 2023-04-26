Basketball Ireland chief considers ‘total rebuild’ of National Arena in strategic plan

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan with Ireland internationals James Gormley and Ciara Bracken, U-16 international Kareem Matonmi and David Ajavon from Moyle Park College at the launch of Basketball Ireland's five-year strategic plan. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

THE National Basketball Arena could be completely rebuilt under plans to modernise the stadium announced today.

Basketball Ireland chief executive John Feehan said an overhaul of the 30-year-old building could increase from a current capacity of 2,500 spectators to between 3,000 and 4,000.

“A total rebuild would not be out of the question, let's put it like that,” Feehan said at the launch of the association's five-year plan.

“It comes down to the precise costings. Sometimes it's more expensive to try and redevelop an existing stadium than it is to build a new one.”

“Either way, we will need to redevelop the stadium, whether we actually do a rebuild or whether we actually just improve the existing facilities.”

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan with Ireland internationals James Gormley and Ciara Bracken, U-16 international Kareem Matonmi and David Ajavon from Moyle Park College at the launch of Basketball Ireland's five-year strategic plan. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Feehan admitted that a radical reconstruction of the Tallaght site would require a “significant investment” which could cost tens of millions but pointed to several ways of raising funds.

“There are a number of different ways (to fund redevelopment). We hope to double our turnover, to start with. There'll be an element of that,” he added.

“We can borrow some money, we can look at patronage programmes in places like the United States. We could also look to Government to help us as they do for every other sport.”

Feehan admitted it would be difficult to say when such a development could be realised but hoped it could be done “within the timeframe of this strategic plan”

“I don't think you can be very precise about timing because there's so many moving parts in something like that.”

Basketball Ireland also aims to hire a technical director to “develop every aspect of the game” within its five-year plan.

Developing the 3x3 format of basketball – the three-player game in which Ireland hopes to achieve Olympic qualification – will be part of the director's role.

Another proposal within the five-year plan includes increasing the number of registered players from 31,200 to 42,000 by 2027.

Key to that will be attracting the current 41,000 post-primary players to join with clubs, as only 8,000 of them are already registered with teams.

“If we can get a high proportion of those players coming into the clubs, it will definitely drive the numbers,” Feehan added.